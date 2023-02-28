Where to find the Can Opener and open Canned Food in Sons of the Forest

Sons of the Forest is a survival game where a player's character will mimic a human's needs in real life. One of these necessities is hunger. Keeping the health bar full is one thing, but getting hungry is also another factor that depletes health points. That said, food is one of the most important things to have stored in the backpack and in the campsite.

Luckily, there are different varieties of food to gather in the forest. Players can gather berries or hunt animals to chow on some meat. Some need to be cooked, while others can be eaten raw.

In fact, there are a few wrapped snacks to find in-game. But did you know that Cat Food is also edible in Sons of Forest? All players need is the Can Opener and Canned Food to craft an unappetizing food source.

Sons of the Forest guide: Locating the Can Opener and Canned Food to craft Cat Food

Cat Food (Image via Endnight Games)

In the open-world survival-horror game, your goal is to survive the terrifying journey that lies ahead. Given its genre, there are many resources to collect throughout the game, allowing you to cook and create a variety of helpful goods to aid in the characters' journey through the island. One of these relief goods is Cat Food.

But, why would you eat Cat Food when there are other sources of food to munch down? Keep in mind that supplies might be difficult to gather in certain parts of the map. Cat Food might turn out to be your best friend when the time comes. But how exactly can you craft it? First, you'll need the Can Opener.

Where to find the Can Opener?

Can Openers in Sons of the Forest are quite common depending on how you look at it. This kitchen tool is typically found on a campsite previously owned by campers who're most likely dead.

Abandoned Campsite (Image via Endnight Games)

There are several camps to find to in-game, however, they won't immediately appear on your GPS until you've officially found them. One trick is to look for red tents in your surroundings to verify a campsite.

Once you've spotted these red tents, approach the area and start looking at the ground for loot. There are a plethora of supplies to be found in these camps, including the Can Opener. Keep in mind that it has red handles.

After acquiring the tool, you should be ready to craft Cat Food. The materials needed are the Can Opener and Canned Food. Combine these two in the crafting space of the backpack to make Cat Food. It's a bit unusual that every Canned Food you open turns out to be the same. At least you will have extra grub to satisfy your hunger.

Sons of the Forest, like its predecessor, is not an easy game. If you wish to survive on the monster and mutant-infested island, you'll need to be razor-sharp and conscious of your surroundings.

Sons of the Forest is now available on PC through Early Access.

Poll : 0 votes