How to make medicine in Sons of the Forest

As of the time of writing, it's only been a few days since Sons of the Forest launched its Early Access for Windows. Fans of the franchise are delighted to finally play the long-awaited sequel to Endnight Games' original title, The Forest. This latest addition is essentially the same game with a different story, improved graphics, and added features. There'll be a lot of familiarity and some new learning curves.

Having said that, many players will likely feel lost once they drop into the monster and mutant infested forest, especially beginners. Luckily, we're here to provide everything players need to know about Sons of the Forest.

Considering that players will constantly find themselves engaging in combat, it's important that their characters are well-equipped. One of the most important items to have in the backpack is medicine. Having possession of medical supplies will definitely help them survive the horrific forest. But how exactly can they get their hands on some?

The Forest has a bunch of medical supplies scattered around the area, but they are very scarce at the same time. The best way for players to maintain sufficient supplies of medicine is by crafting them.

Sons of the Forest guide: What plants are needed to make medicines?

Sons of the Forest is a survival-horror open-world game that tasks you to get through the horrifying adventure that awaits them. Given its genre, there are a lot of resources to gather in-game, which allows you to craft many useful items to help them progress through the forest. One good example is medicine.

Medicine is the only way to restore your health while far away from camp. It's very likely that you'll end up finding yourself in a sticky situation considering that there are many monsters and mutants scattered around the forest. While it's possible to find some around the area, the best way to go is by crafting your own supply.

Sons of the Forest Inventory Crafting (Image via Newnight)

You'll first have to find two plants, namely Aloe Vera and Yarrow. Both herbs can be found on the ground, but are typically present in different areas of the island from each other. Keep in mind that every plant will initially have a question mark when you're about to pick it up for the first time.

Aloe Vera is a rare spawn that looks like any other bush on the island, but has incredibly tough leaves with tiny barbs on each side. You should pick up the first one you come across in the hopes of finding seeds, so you can grow the plant yourself considering it's a rare resource. One trick in finding Aloe Vera is by tracking it down near streams of water.

Yarrow is relatively easier to find in comparison. It's a white plant that's a bit puffy and slightly resembles Cauliflower, but with thinner and longer stems. Once you've gathered both plants, combine them in the crafting space in your inventory to create Herbal Medicine. The amount that you can craft will depend on how many plants you've gathered.

Similar to its previous predecessor, Sons of the Forest is no cake walk. You will have to be laser-sharp and aware of your surroundings if you want to survive on the island.

Sons of the Forest is now available on PC through Early Access.

