The best weapons in Dead Island 2 and how to get them 

Sequel to 2011’s Dead Island and the third installment of the series, Dead Island 2 takes you into an action-packed first-person shooter ride where you have to deal with hordes of zombies.

The game is about survival, as you will find yourself on the blood-thirsty streets of Los Angeles. One of the best things you can do to survive longer finds yourself the best weapon in the game world. In this article, we will walk you through some of the most potent weapons in Dead Island 2 and how to procure them.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s choices.

Dead Island 2 weapons guide: how to obtain the legendary ones

Dead Island 2 features all sorts of weapons. Most Dead Island weapons come as rewards as you move along the storyline. They are typical, uncommon, rare, unique, and legendary.

No other weapon class can match the prowess of Dead Island 2 legendaries when it comes to slaying zombies. However, you must venture quite deep into the main story to obtain one. The latest Zombie Slayer title features six legendary weapons. They are listed below:

1) Big Shot

Weapon type: Pistol

Here’s how to get it:

Complete the main campaign

Complete the side quest Not Your Fault

Pick from Luciana in Emma Gaunt’s House

Big Shot is a legendary revolver that has the devastating capability of firing three big shots of bullets at once. Furthermore, the bullets explode upon contact, which makes the Big Shot ideal for clearing out large concentrated groups of Zombies.

2) Blood Rage

Weapon type: Knife

Here’s how to get it:

Complete the Blood Drive main quest

Complete the treasure-hunting side-quest - Lost and Found Fool’s Gold.

Blood Rage is the perfect knife for players who like to land swift and precise strikes on Zombies. The blade can deal with additional critical hits and bleed damage.

3) Emma’s Wrath

Weapon type: Sledgehammer/ Shotgun

How to get it: Complete the final main quest, Hollywood Ending

Emma’s Wrath is a hefty sledgehammer that can break apart zombies' skulls. It’s an ideal one-on-one weapon that triggers a shotgun blast upon contact with a zombie.

4) The Brutalizer

Weapon type: Machete

Here’s how to get it:

Complete the main story quest - Giant Slayer

Complete the side quest - The Ballad of Rikky Rex

Compete the side quest – Body Art

Pick up from Francesca, who resides in the house nearest to the Bel-Air exit in Beverly Hills.

An extremely sharp-edged Machete, perfect for ripping apart zombies as per your wishes.

5) The One

Weapon type: Sword

How to get it:

Complete the Beacon of Hope quest

Pick up from Sebastian, who resides in the Re-Ageing Clinic on Hollywood Boulevard.

One of the best melee weapons in Dead Island 2, The One, is a mighty sword ideal for lobbing the heads of zombies out. You’ll get additional health and stamina regeneration every time you slice a zombie’s head.

6) Bodycount

Weapon Type: Assault Rifle

How to get:

Complete the Lost and Found quest

Please pick up the journal, which Lieutenant Ford drops after killing him

There are plenty of revolvers, shotguns, and rifles in Dead Island 2, but nothing comes close to the bleed damage Bodycount incurs.

Other rare and unique weapons in Dead Island 2

While to get hold of the legendary weapons, you must complete most of the main quests. There are various rare weapons in Dead Island 2 that are as powerful as the legendries in their unique ways. Here are a few of the best of the rest listed:

1) Wildstyle

Weapon Type: Axe

How to get: Complete the Art of War side quest on Ocean Avenue.

Wildstyle is an amusing weapon if you like to witness a bunch of zombies set ablaze. Swinging the Axe at zombies causes fire damage, and it’s impossible for nearby zombies not to get affected by a burning corpse.

2) Red Dragon

Weapon type: Shotgun

How to get it: You can purchase the Red Dragon from the trader located on Ocean Avenue

An insanely powerful shotgun that works exceptionally well against single-target enemies and can quickly burn through a pack of zombies.

3) Extinction Event

Weapon type: Pistol

How to get it: Finish the Justifiable Zombicide main story quest in Beverly Hills.

It’s a rare pistol that can deal with additional caustic damage. The acidic damage ability can be helpful when dealing with packs of zombies or against tough boss fights. Each bullet shot weakens enemies, and the injury eventually melts down enemies in a few rounds.

4) Electrocutor Officer’s Sword

Weapon type: Sword

How to get it: Complete the Clean & Snatch quest in the Beverly Hills mansion.

The Electrocutor Officer’s Sword is one of the best early-game weapons you can wield in Dead Island 2. The weapon has a fast strike rate and deals a decent amount of additional charge damage.

This may not be the most powerful sword in the game, but it will make your life much easier in the early game before you start collecting the bigger fish.

This wraps up our on obtaining some of the best weapons in the latest Zombie Shooter Dead Island 2. Follow Sportskeeda for more related content on Dead Island 2 and the rest of the gaming world.

Poll : 0 votes