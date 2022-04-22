The best weapons to use in Back 4 Blood

Back 4 Blood features all of the zombie apocalypse FPS action fans can expect from the spiritual successor to Left 4 Dead. The game pits a handful of skilled Cleaners against the hostile hoard of Ridden, armed with only the best weapons available.

There are 32 weapons in the game, broken down into two main categories and six smaller categories. Though personal taste has a huge impact on the best weapons, there are a few clear fan favorites that reside at the top of the pack.

The best weapons in Back 4 Blood

Back 4 Blood's armory is split into primary and secondary weapons, then split further into groups with small selections. Each of these options serves a specific purpose, for which one weapon is the best-loved choice.

1) Best Assault Rifle: M16

Ammo Type: Rifle Ammo

Firepower: 66

Range: 80m

Accuracy: 85

Handling: 80

Mobility: 70

Being the only three-round burst weapon in its class, the M16 might seem like an unusual choice, but its uniqueness is what makes it strong. With pinpoint accuracy and very little recoil, this is effectively a sniper rifle that can be used to spray and pray.

By mashing the fire button, this weapon puts tons of high-damage rounds downrange, but it can also be used accurately from almost any range as well. This weapon lets players easily destroy weak points on large and small targets.

2) Best SMG: Vector

Fast and accurate

Ammo Type: Pistol/SMG Ammo

Firepower: 68

Range: 60m

Accuracy: 70

Handling: 85

Mobility: 90

The Vector has the second highest damage in its class, an immense rate of fire and doesn't sacrifice much maneuverability. This Back 4 Blood weapon keeps time that is required to kill the Ridden extremely low, even if the Cleaners holding it don't feel like aiming at all.

3) Best Shotgun: AA12

Automatically

Ammo Type: Shotgun Ammo

Firepower: 70

Range: 30m

Accuracy: 30

Handling: 70

Mobility: 90

Most shotguns in Back 4 Blood are pump action, so the AA12 sticks out significantly. Though it has lower damage than most of its peers, it's able to shoot shells almost twice as fast. Paired with its quick reload time, the AA12 shoots fast and often enough that it doesn't need to hit hard.

4) Best LMG: M249

The obvious favorite

Ammo Type: Rifle Ammo

Firepower: 76

Range: 80m

Accuracy: 50

Handling: 40

Mobility: 65

There are only two LMGs in the game, making the M249 one of the best weapons available. With a massive ammunition capacity and an incredible rate of fire, this thing mows down Ridden at any range. It's a little unwieldy, but smart players can time their reloads well and stay in open spaces to make this a perfect weapon.

5) Best Sniper Rifle: Phoenix 350L

Efficiency above all

Ammo Type: Sniper Ammo

Firepower: 95

Range: 100m

Accuracy: 100

Handling: 45

Mobility: 40

Though it does a little less damage than the Barret M95, it fires much faster without sacrificing any accuracy. The fastest possible bolt action handles well and hits hard, making it a much more versatile tool.

6) Best Sidearm: TEC 9

Moving fast

Ammo Type: Pistol/SMG Ammo

Firepower: 56

Range: 50m

Accuracy: 54

Handling: 70

Mobility: 100

Sidearms are a last-ditch effort in Back 4 Blood, so might as well have something dangerous. Though it isn't particularly accurate and its damage is low, the TEC 9 floods the Ridden with bullets with incredible speed. If all hope is lost, simply open fire with this Hail Mary option.

7) Best Melee Weapon: Fire Axe

Big swing

Ammo Type: N/A

Firepower: 95

Range: 2m

Accuracy: 70

Handling: 60

Mobility: 65

Melee fans in Back 4 Blood should gravitate towards the heaviest option. It takes a second to swing, but the impact is well worth it. Pick this up and split some heads.

