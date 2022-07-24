The best and worst (July 18-23): Weekly video game news including FIFA 23, Yakuza 8, and Ubisoft

The video game news from the previous week has certainly been interesting. This week, the highly anticipated FIFA ‘23 was sold for less than one USD, brief footage of Yakuza 8 was revealed, and fans were both delighted and frustrated at Marvel’s Spider-Man finally being available for pre-order on PC.

Furthermore, Stray was released earlier this week to wide critical acclaim, including Sportskeeda’s own Angshuman Dutta, who rated the game a 9 out of 10. From amazing video game releases to unfortunate delays and cancelations, this week has definitely been a mixed bag. This is just a sample of the news that Sportskeeda has covered this week, and not all of the big stories to be reported on.

#Stray #indiegames #gamingcommunity Coming from @HKdevblog , Stray presents a beautiful cyberpunk world replete with neon-lit signs and humanoid robots. Amidst this, you drop in as a lonely cat looking to make your way home.

The biggest video game news of the past week

1) FIFA ‘23 hilariously sold in several regions for under 1 USD

FIFA fans in multiple regions were left in absolute shock this week when FIFA ‘23 appeared on the Epic Games Store, but not for the reasons one might expect. It was listed at an incredibly low price of ₹4.8 (roughly $0.06). People in various regions were able to take advantage of this glitch, leading to quite a few fans scooping up the upcoming FIFA title for nearly nothing.

#FIFA23 lmfao epic games messed up the regional pricing and I just pre-ordered Fifa 23 for $0.05.

While the price change allegedly only affected India, others discovered that they could simply change their Epic Games Store location to India and still get the game for dirt cheap. This likely cost Electronic Arts thousands of dollars due to fans immediately picking up on the mistake and capitalizing on it before the game's September launch. It’s certainly rare for a mistake this prominent to happen for a major video game, so fans jumped on it immediately.

2) Yakuza 8 footage reveals Adachi, Nanba, and Ichiban

While no official announcement of a release date has been given, the next video game in the Yakuza franchise, Yakuza 8, had some brief footage revealed this week. This came courtesy of MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura, who will be featured in the game. He produced a YouTube video showing a tour of the studio and more.

In the video, fans get a peek of Yu Nanba, Koichi Adachi, and perhaps the most interesting of all, Kasuga Ichiban’s look. In it, his hair appeared to be in a ponytail, instead of the wild, untamed afro/perm that he received after getting out of jail. Sadly, this is all that fans get to see in the video, but the knowledge that the game is being diligently worked on has made the community excited.

3) Marvel’s Spider-Man PC pre-orders have begun

It has been years, but PC fans are finally getting a hit PlayStation exclusive. Marvel’s Spider-Man is coming to Steam later this year, and pre-orders have officially begun for it.

#SpiderManPC #BeGreater We're bringing loads of new features to Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered on PC. Visit the PlayStation Blog to read more about what's coming this August!

While many are very excited to finally play the game, there are some that are upset that the game is arriving at its full retail price of $59.99. When it releases on PC, it will have ray-tracing, NVIDIA DLSS/DLAA support, and many other quality-of-life improvements to make the game as beautiful and responsive as possible.

Disappointing video game news of the previous week

1) Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade PS5 users unable to access DLC

Now, this has since been fixed by Square Enix, but upon release, there were some major problems faced by many. Recently, Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade was added to the improved PlayStation Plus system as a free game, but fans were not able to acquire the DLC for Yuffie.

In addition, this also affected users who previously received the game for free through PS+. Many players were completely locked out and would have no other choice but to re-purchase the game to get the DLC. Thankfully, Square Enix fixed it later, but it was a frustrating week for fans who simply wanted to try playing as Yuffie.

2) Ubisoft delays Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, cancels other games

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is an upcoming video game set in James Cameron’s film franchise, but unfortunately, the game was delayed by a full year. It was unfortunately not going to be released until 2023 or 2024, according to a financial report.

In addition, other Ubisoft games that were on the way are getting canceled completely. Splinter Cell VR, Ghost Recon Frontline, and two other games that have yet to be announced have been scrapped. Another unnamed minor video game title has also been delayed, but the actual game title has not been revealed.

There has been speculation that the Splinter Cell VR project was canceled to work on a Splinter Cell remake, but this has yet to be confirmed.

Video game releases of the past week

It's been an incredible week for video games, with critical darling Stray releasing alongside As Dusk Falls, and so much more. Kunio-kun returns in the amazing River City Saga: Three Kingdoms, and Live-a-Live is finally getting a release outside of Japan.

In addition to the review of Stray, Sportskeeda’s Jason Parker also reviewed Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium.

Video game releases of the week

Stray: July 19

As Dusk Falls: July 19

Endling: Extinction is Forever: July 19

Hell Pie: July 21

River City Saga: Three Kingdoms: July 21

Wayward Strand: July 21

Post Void: July 21

Live-a-Live: July 22

Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium: July 22

This is only a portion of the video game coverage across this week. Make sure to stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest breaking news across the world of gaming, esports, and more.

