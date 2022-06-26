The best & worst (June 20-25): Weekly video game news including Xenoblade 3, FFXVI, and Sonic Origins

It has been a very good week in the video game world. Fans have seen the beginning of the yearly Steam Summer Sale, and several games have launched, including Capcom Fighting Collection, Fire Emblem: Three Hopes, and more. As always, major news in the world of video games will be covered right here on Sportskeeda.

This is not all of the news that has come to light this week, good or bad. It is just a sampling of some of the best, most interesting stories that have been published. It was also a good week for exclusives on Sportskeeda, as Jason Parker spoke to Gundam Evolution’s Producer and Battle Director on the state of the game.

The best video game news for the week of June 20-25, 2022

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Nintendo Direct gave plenty of information

One of the most anticipated JRPGs of the year has to be Xenoblade Chronicles 3, and the latest Nintendo Direct delivered some hot and fresh video game news. Over the course of 25 minutes, Nintendo delivered information on the settings of the game, provided details on the various characters that will join the party, and more.

The title is set in a vast open world, and players will occasionally be caught between the two warring factions. Players can intercede in these battles if they want, or let the two factions continue to battle on their own. It will feature fast travel as an important accessibility feature as well. Though there is a lot to talk about, rest assured, Nintendo brought what fans were hungry for.

More FFXVI information came to light

Naoki Yoshida, producer of FInal Fantasy XVI and the savior of Final Fantasy XIV, held some interesting interviews in the past week about the future of FFXVI. Video game fans were excited to get more information, like the game being the first mature-rated title in the franchise’s history.

The developers can tell the story they want to tell, and not simply bask in the bloodshed, nudity, and gore. It is going to be a mature story, and something Final Fantasy fans have not yet experienced. It will have massive, unique battles with the Eikons, and he also went into a bit of detail on that as well.

Each Eikon battle is going to be different and change in real-time, offering fun, intense challenges for video game players when the game finally launches in Summer 2023.

The Steam Summer Sale begins, and so many games are on sale

One of the best times of the year for Steam users is when they get a good video game sale. The Steam Summer Sale has some incredible deals going on, and Sportskeeda has been up with the latest news for the readers, so they know what potential games to pick up.

Virtually every franchise in the Valve catalog has been covered, from SEGA games, JRPGs, and more. The sale has already begun and will continue to be live on Steam until July 7, 2022, so make sure to take a look at what is on offer. It is a great time to pick up some Yakuza games.

A Plague Tale: Requiem showcase gave fans information on the upcoming Plague Tale sequel

A Plague Tale: Requiem finally has a release date, exciting video game fans around the world. Players will experience a brutal story involving siblings Amicia and Hugo as they explore a beautiful world. The game will be released on October 18, 2022, and will launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC platforms.

12 minutes of gameplay was shown, which started off peacefully and calmly, a stark contrast to the violent world already displayed. The gameplay revealed that Hugo can sense nearby soldiers, thanks to the rats who can sense people’s blood. It is going to be an exciting fall when this game finally releases.

The bad video game news of the week of June 20-25, 2022

Sonic Origins fans are furious at bugs and music changes in Sonic 3

Sonic Origins, originally supposed to be a celebration of the beginnings of SEGA’s mascot, has not gone quite as intended. The game has been filled with bugs, leading to one of the developers coming out to social media to explain things.

The Headcannon developer admitted that some of the bugs were theirs, while others came from SEGA changing the code they submitted.

Then there is Sonic 3, a game with a complicated music history. Due to legal reasons, SEGA went with prototype tracks instead of the original music in some cases, and fans are not happy. Many understand that Michael Jackson tracks could not be used, but what fans were given was worse than the original prototype tracks.

People are upset about the constant bugs, Denuovo Anti-Cheat being used, and the music from Sonic 3 & Knuckles being removed. Others were reporting incredibly poor FPS and claimed they had to go in and fix the games to make them playable. Sonic fans are furious right now, and they are making their voices heard.

This week's video game releases

There were several video game releases this week. Other massive games launched this week include Fire Emblem: Three Hopes and Capcom Fighting Collection.

This week's video game releases

Summoner's Fate (June 20

Anvil Saga (June 21)

ESO: High Isle (June 21)

Fall Guys (June 21)

Shadowrun Trilogy (June 21)

Wreckfest (June 21)

Firegirl: Hack 'n Splash Rescue DX (June 22)

Deliver Us The Moon (June 23)

Naraka: Bladepoint (June 23)

Sonic Origins (June 23)

AI: The Somnium Files - nirvanA Initiative (June 24)

Capcom Fighting Collection (June 24)

Fire Emblem: Three Hopes (June 24)

Madison (June 24)

Pocky & Rocky Reshrined (June 24)

This is just a sampling of the news from the past week and is not everything that was covered here. Make sure to keep an eye on Sportskeeda for the latest and greatest in video game news throughout the week.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far