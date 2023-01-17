“The biggest controversy in gaming right now”: Hogwarts Legacy community remains divided even weeks before game launch

Ever since its announcement, Hogwarts Legacy has come under near-constant fire from a section of fans. Citing series author J.K. Rowling's transphobic attitude, many have expressed hesitance towards picking up Avalanche Software's brand new open-world project. The point being made here is that players will be supporting anti-LGBT sentiments by choosing to purchase the game.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky The biggest controversy in gaming right now is somehow people deciding to buy or not to buy Hogwarts Legacy because it’s supporting JK Rowling and her transphobic comments



Hence, some fans are of the opinion that Hogwarts Legacy must be boycotted to send the message that hate has no place in the gaming community. Conversely, others feel this is unfair to the development studio, and this clash continues to spark arguments in the social media space less than a month before the game's launch.

Hogwarts Legacy continues to find itself at the center of attention following fan division over author J.K. Rowling's controversial statements

Fans who are boycotting the game have been quick to point out that J.K. Rowling still earns royalties from the game's sales as she is the creator of the franchise:

Sarah Daniels @SarahDaniels From someone who was literally a poster child for the Hogwarts School Choir at Universal Studios… if I can not buy Hogwarts Legacy, so can you. It really is that easy. This was one of the best, most memorable parts of my life, but JKR is harming people I care about. From someone who was literally a poster child for the Hogwarts School Choir at Universal Studios… if I can not buy Hogwarts Legacy, so can you. It really is that easy. This was one of the best, most memorable parts of my life, but JKR is harming people I care about. https://t.co/X0BpNHNiP0

corry will 🛸 @notcorry if you think boycotting hogwarts legacy will hurt devs & not rowling you severely misunderstand video game production



devs get wages to make a game, rowling makes royalties on sales



so if it flops, devs already have their money, but rowling’s gains less for her anti-trans fund if you think boycotting hogwarts legacy will hurt devs & not rowling you severely misunderstand video game productiondevs get wages to make a game, rowling makes royalties on salesso if it flops, devs already have their money, but rowling’s gains less for her anti-trans fund

Scarlet Magus 🖤💀 Horror Vtuber @MagusScarlet



They do not get paid based on sales. Buying Hogwarts Legacy will NOT benefit them.



It WILL benefit transphobes everywhere. Boycott this game! Will Overgard @Will_Overgard My request to you all: please don't support Hogwarts Legacy My request to you all: please don't support Hogwarts Legacy https://t.co/YQXsHo2Mil All the people you care about that get overworked and underpaid to make games - artists, programmers, testers - have already been paid.They do not get paid based on sales. Buying Hogwarts Legacy will NOT benefit them.It WILL benefit transphobes everywhere. Boycott this game! twitter.com/Will_Overgard/… All the people you care about that get overworked and underpaid to make games - artists, programmers, testers - have already been paid. They do not get paid based on sales. Buying Hogwarts Legacy will NOT benefit them.It WILL benefit transphobes everywhere. Boycott this game! twitter.com/Will_Overgard/…

a bear (rt 📌 for survival fund) @bearlybpd Do not support Hogwarts Legacy. Support in the Boycott of the game, or block me. Do not support Hogwarts Legacy. Support in the Boycott of the game, or block me.

KamiAnya 🏳️‍⚧️✡♿️ (they/them) @KamiAnya1 If I break the mutual over this week (past couple days included) it’s probably because you are against the Hogwarts Legacy boycott.

Speaking positively for that game, or saying there’s no harm done by playing and supporting the game and IP are pretty instant unfollows rn. If I break the mutual over this week (past couple days included) it’s probably because you are against the Hogwarts Legacy boycott.Speaking positively for that game, or saying there’s no harm done by playing and supporting the game and IP are pretty instant unfollows rn.

Felis Resisterus 🐀 Cat Outta Twitmo @AltLeloge

#BoycottHogwartsLegacy I'd like to remind you that JK Rowling sees financial success of any product tied to her as a sign that people agree with her insane Right-Wing Anti-LGBTQ Views and agendas. As such, I urge everyone to Boycott Hogwarts Legacy to show this isn't the case! I'd like to remind you that JK Rowling sees financial success of any product tied to her as a sign that people agree with her insane Right-Wing Anti-LGBTQ Views and agendas. As such, I urge everyone to Boycott Hogwarts Legacy to show this isn't the case!#BoycottHogwartsLegacy https://t.co/Xnfm9bTfxe

Those in favor of supporting the game have expressed that art should be distinct from the artist and that the developers deserve support for their hard work:

The Gamer Guy @GameNewsDiscuss If you're buying Hogwarts Legacy, I understand that you are capable of separating the art from the artist (even an uninvolved one) and just because you're excited about a game you do not align yourself with the views of JKR. Don't let anyone guilt you into thinking otherwise. If you're buying Hogwarts Legacy, I understand that you are capable of separating the art from the artist (even an uninvolved one) and just because you're excited about a game you do not align yourself with the views of JKR. Don't let anyone guilt you into thinking otherwise. https://t.co/DwqWHcFPGD

Sebastian Cardone @Lilseb93 I'm going to buy Hogwarts Legacy. I don't agree with JKR's opinions. I strongly support trans people. Buying the game does not make me a horrible person. I love people. If you morally can't buy it, I respect your opinion and choice as a consumer. That's pretty much it. I'm going to buy Hogwarts Legacy. I don't agree with JKR's opinions. I strongly support trans people. Buying the game does not make me a horrible person. I love people. If you morally can't buy it, I respect your opinion and choice as a consumer. That's pretty much it.

Cornelia @Corneli32006473 Unlike many people I can separate an author from their work. So excited to join Hogwarts as a trans...witch! 🏳️‍⚧️ #HogwartsLegacy Unlike many people I can separate an author from their work. So excited to join Hogwarts as a trans...witch! 🏳️‍⚧️#HogwartsLegacy ! https://t.co/9tOlsqJ1LS

PhoenixKai 🇺🇲 @PhoenixKa1 It's fine if you don't want to buy Hogwarts Legacy, that is perfectly okay. Don't get it and don't play it. But telling individuals that they're harming communities, because they are getting the game is just ridiculous. You know what will change after the release of legacy? It's fine if you don't want to buy Hogwarts Legacy, that is perfectly okay. Don't get it and don't play it. But telling individuals that they're harming communities, because they are getting the game is just ridiculous. You know what will change after the release of legacy?

VicariousNick @VicariousNick Just a friendly reminder that you CAN enjoy the new Hogwarts Legacy game AND the entire Harry Potter universe as a whole without being a transphobe (AKA a terrible person).



Yes, J.K. Rolling sucks, but that doesn't mean Harry Potter does too.



Have fun on Feb 10th everyone! Just a friendly reminder that you CAN enjoy the new Hogwarts Legacy game AND the entire Harry Potter universe as a whole without being a transphobe (AKA a terrible person).Yes, J.K. Rolling sucks, but that doesn't mean Harry Potter does too. Have fun on Feb 10th everyone!

skynets_tavern @SavageSkyler6 I said it once and I'll say it again. I do not support jk fowling at all. I support the devs and everyone that worked on #HogwartsLegacy . I am getting/playing and hopefully streaming the game because I want to have fun. I am LGBTQIA+ and have trans friends. I said it once and I'll say it again. I do not support jk fowling at all. I support the devs and everyone that worked on #HogwartsLegacy . I am getting/playing and hopefully streaming the game because I want to have fun. I am LGBTQIA+ and have trans friends.

At the end of the day, it really comes down to user preference. Given how much of a household name the Wizarding World IP is, Hogwarts Legacy will definitely not be a failure from a commercial standpoint. All signs point to it being a success, so boycotting it may not be effective in the long run.

Given that this is Avalanche Software's first project of such a massive scale, it is likely a big deal for them. After all, they have previously only worked on smaller-scale media tie-ins like Disney Infinity and Cars 3: Race to Win.

There are also character customization features that will allow players to create trans characters to an extent, and the team behind the game appears to want to embrace inclusivity. Because of this, some fans feel that a boycott is unfair.

What is Hogwarts Legacy about?

Set in the late 1800s, Hogwarts Legacy is a brand new Wizarding World tale with a distinct narrative and setting. It is an open-world third-person action-RPG where players control a customizable avatar who attends the prestigious Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Realizing that they can harness an ancient magical power, the protagonist must become stronger and battle impending evil.

Players will be able to learn magic, meet new characters, and explore a sandbox environment. They also have a decent level of customization over their character. The combat is fast-paced, and players can switch between offense and defense as they unleash a barrage of spells on multiple opponents. The game features a morality system as well that allows players to veer towards being good or evil.

Hogwarts Legacy releases on February 10, 2023, for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S systems. Other platforms will have to wait a bit longer as the game is delayed to April 4, 2023, on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The Nintendo Switch launch will arrive on July 25, 2023.

