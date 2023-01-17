“The biggest controversy in gaming right now”: Hogwarts Legacy community remains divided even weeks before game launch

Ever since its announcement, Hogwarts Legacy has come under near-constant fire from a section of fans. Citing series author J.K. Rowling's transphobic attitude, many have expressed hesitance towards picking up Avalanche Software's brand new open-world project. The point being made here is that players will be supporting anti-LGBT sentiments by choosing to purchase the game.
Hence, some fans are of the opinion that Hogwarts Legacy must be boycotted to send the message that hate has no place in the gaming community. Conversely, others feel this is unfair to the development studio, and this clash continues to spark arguments in the social media space less than a month before the game's launch.
Hogwarts Legacy continues to find itself at the center of attention following fan division over author J.K. Rowling's controversial statements
Fans who are boycotting the game have been quick to point out that J.K. Rowling still earns royalties from the game's sales as she is the creator of the franchise:
Those in favor of supporting the game have expressed that art should be distinct from the artist and that the developers deserve support for their hard work:
At the end of the day, it really comes down to user preference. Given how much of a household name the Wizarding World IP is, Hogwarts Legacy will definitely not be a failure from a commercial standpoint. All signs point to it being a success, so boycotting it may not be effective in the long run.
Given that this is Avalanche Software's first project of such a massive scale, it is likely a big deal for them. After all, they have previously only worked on smaller-scale media tie-ins like Disney Infinity and Cars 3: Race to Win.
There are also character customization features that will allow players to create trans characters to an extent, and the team behind the game appears to want to embrace inclusivity. Because of this, some fans feel that a boycott is unfair.
What is Hogwarts Legacy about?
Set in the late 1800s, Hogwarts Legacy is a brand new Wizarding World tale with a distinct narrative and setting. It is an open-world third-person action-RPG where players control a customizable avatar who attends the prestigious Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Realizing that they can harness an ancient magical power, the protagonist must become stronger and battle impending evil.
Players will be able to learn magic, meet new characters, and explore a sandbox environment. They also have a decent level of customization over their character. The combat is fast-paced, and players can switch between offense and defense as they unleash a barrage of spells on multiple opponents. The game features a morality system as well that allows players to veer towards being good or evil.
Hogwarts Legacy releases on February 10, 2023, for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S systems. Other platforms will have to wait a bit longer as the game is delayed to April 4, 2023, on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The Nintendo Switch launch will arrive on July 25, 2023.