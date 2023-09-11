The Crew Motorfest "found video adapters do not meet the requirements" error: How to fix, possible causes, and more

The Crew Motorfest is Ivory Tower and Ubisoft's latest entry into the racing games genre, which is also the third iteration in the franchise. After a successful closed beta, players will be eager to play the full version, including all the modes that the game has to offer, and try out every single car in the game. But just like all major releases, there are a few errors that players have been reporting with respect to the title.

The Crew Motorfest "found video adapters do not meet the requirements" error is one of the many errors that players will come across. So how does one fix this problem? And why does it happen?

Why does The Crew Motorfest "found video adapters do not meet the requirements" error occur?

The Crew Motorfest "found video adapters do not meet the requirements" error is mainly a hardware issue. It happens if your graphics card isn't capable of running the game smoothly. But if you have a card that supports the game, and still cannot run the game, here's what you need to do.

How to fix The Crew Motorfest "found video adapters do not meet the requirements" error

There are two basic fixes for this error. Considering that you've already checked the system requirements for the game, and you're sure that your system meets all the necessary parameters, here's what you can do.

1) Update your video card drivers

In most cases, an outdated video card driver will cause this issue. A simple update can help you fix it. If you're running the GeForce Experience app on your PC, head over to the app and check for driver updates. Download and install the latest driver, and then restart your PC. After you've done this, you should be able to run the game smoothly.

2) Disable your integrated graphics card

Some devices come with an integrated graphics card, along with a standalone one. The integrated card is not as powerful as the standalone one. In case The Crew Motorfest "found video adapters do not meet the requirements" error does not get resolved by updating your video card drivers, you need to disable the integrated graphics card.

Here's how you can disable your integrated graphics card (Screenshot by Sportskeeda)

To do so:

Head over to your device manager, and click on display devices.

Right-click on the integrated graphics card and then click disable.

After this, the error code should disappear and you should be able to run the game smoothly.

If these two fixes do not work, then it's recommended that you check the system requirements once again. In case you meet all necessary requirements, try reinstalling the game, and if the problem persists, you might have to get your graphics card checked.