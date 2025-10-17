The Crew Motorfest Year 3 Pass: New cars, price, and more

Ubisoft has officially announced that The Crew Motorfest Year 3 Pass is on the way. There are numerous cars, seasonal updates, and map changes already confirmed that should keep players engaged for quite a long time. Moreover, the price of this Pass remains the same as that of the previous ones.On that note, here’s everything you need to know about The Crew Motorfest Year 3 Pass.Everything we know about The Crew Motorfest Year 3 PassThe Year 3 Pass acts as a major expansion wave, including months of content drops, and has a similar structure to the previous year's Pass. This time, there's a greater focus on high-end performance vehicles, and each drop will add a set of cars and customization options.The Crew Motorfest Year 3 begins on November 5, 2025, with the launch of Season 8, to be followed by Season 9 in March 2026 and Season 10 in July 2026. Similar to previous Passes, The Crew Motorfest Year 3 Pass costs $29.99 and is available for pre-order across all supported platforms.Confirmed carsAccording to the official blog, the Ferrari 12 Cilindri (2025) and the Zenvo Aurora Agil (2026) are the upcoming Year Pass-exclusive vehicles. Moreover, the Cadillac Ciel Concept (2011) is a bonus car that will be rewarded to owners of the Year 1 and Year 2 Passes. There will be more cars added to the game in future updates.There's currently a free reward for everyone who logs into the game between October 16, 2025, and October 19, 2025. Players who launch the game during the given time period will receive the BMW M2 (2017) for free.Season 8 contentSeason 8 will focus on the street racing culture and car customization. There will be two new playlists. The first one, titled Street Riders, will feature underground street racing with some unique twists. The second playlist will go live on January 7, 2026, in collaboration with BMW.There's also a Ranked Mode being introduced in the Grand Race, which will have a separate progress tracking system and unique rewards to unlock. Also, the game is finally releasing on the Steam Deck with this season.Season 9 contentNot much is known about Season 9 for now, but it is confirmed to be arriving in March 2026. This season will focus on NASCAR and will also introduce TrackForge, a track creation tool for building custom circuits.Midway through the season, a new vehicle category, RC Cars, will be added. These cars will be significantly smaller than the standard in-game vehicles and will feature different handling mechanics and physics from the usual.That's everything you need to know about The Crew Motorfest Year 3.Read more articles here:The Crew Motorfest Ferrari F80 Summit challenges and rewardsPlayground Games confirms Forza Horizon 6 to be set in JapanCrew 2 finally gets offline mode, here's how to play it in Hybrid mode