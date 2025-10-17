The Crew Motorfest Year 3 Pass: New cars, price, and more

By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Published Oct 17, 2025 17:20 GMT
The Crew Motorfest Year 3 update is on the way (Image via Ubisoft)
The Crew Motorfest Year 3 update is on the way (Image via Ubisoft)

Ubisoft has officially announced that The Crew Motorfest Year 3 Pass is on the way. There are numerous cars, seasonal updates, and map changes already confirmed that should keep players engaged for quite a long time. Moreover, the price of this Pass remains the same as that of the previous ones.

Ad

On that note, here’s everything you need to know about The Crew Motorfest Year 3 Pass.

Everything we know about The Crew Motorfest Year 3 Pass

The Year 3 Pass acts as a major expansion wave, including months of content drops, and has a similar structure to the previous year's Pass. This time, there's a greater focus on high-end performance vehicles, and each drop will add a set of cars and customization options.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

The Crew Motorfest Year 3 begins on November 5, 2025, with the launch of Season 8, to be followed by Season 9 in March 2026 and Season 10 in July 2026. Similar to previous Passes, The Crew Motorfest Year 3 Pass costs $29.99 and is available for pre-order across all supported platforms.

Ad

Confirmed cars

According to the official blog, the Ferrari 12 Cilindri (2025) and the Zenvo Aurora Agil (2026) are the upcoming Year Pass-exclusive vehicles. Moreover, the Cadillac Ciel Concept (2011) is a bonus car that will be rewarded to owners of the Year 1 and Year 2 Passes. There will be more cars added to the game in future updates.

There's currently a free reward for everyone who logs into the game between October 16, 2025, and October 19, 2025. Players who launch the game during the given time period will receive the BMW M2 (2017) for free.

Ad

Season 8 content

Season 8 will focus on the street racing culture and car customization. There will be two new playlists. The first one, titled Street Riders, will feature underground street racing with some unique twists. The second playlist will go live on January 7, 2026, in collaboration with BMW.

There's also a Ranked Mode being introduced in the Grand Race, which will have a separate progress tracking system and unique rewards to unlock. Also, the game is finally releasing on the Steam Deck with this season.

Ad

Season 9 content

Not much is known about Season 9 for now, but it is confirmed to be arriving in March 2026. This season will focus on NASCAR and will also introduce TrackForge, a track creation tool for building custom circuits.

Midway through the season, a new vehicle category, RC Cars, will be added. These cars will be significantly smaller than the standard in-game vehicles and will feature different handling mechanics and physics from the usual.

Ad

That's everything you need to know about The Crew Motorfest Year 3.

Read more articles here:

About the author
Harshit "Hysaze" Singh

Harshit "Hysaze" Singh

Twitter icon

Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.

Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.

Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.

Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Niladri Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications