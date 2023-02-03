The Dead Space Remake’s endings explained

The recently released Dead Space Remake originally came out in 2008. It quickly established itself as a standout horror game due to its unique storyline on the spaceship and its combat system, which mostly emphasizes disarming enemies through precision aiming rather than solely relying on headshots. The Dead Space Remake also preserves most atmospheric horror elements, including the storyline.

In the original title ending, the protagonist, Isaac Clarke, is the sole survivor, but he cannot save anyone else, including his girlfriend, Nicole. Despite Isaac's survival, the necromorph threat remained in subsequent games, making this story a tragedy. The same version is also maintained in the Dead Space Remake.

Note: This article contains story spoilers.

Dead Space Remake’s Original ending explained

The original conclusion of Dead Space is already quite unsettling, as Isaac is visited by a hallucination of Nicole (his girlfriend) as he tries to escape Ishimura, leading to a sudden end to the game. The only indication that Isaac survived is the presence of two more games in the frightening but well-received Dead Space series.

However, the Dead Space Remake, which brought the game to contemporary gaming platforms this month, also introduced a secret ending.

Those familiar with the original game will find a new conclusion that significantly changes the direction of the original. The secret ending of the Dead Space remake is packed with content that will leave a lasting impression on those who discover it.

How to get to the Dead Space Remake’s alternate ending

In the Dead Space remake, the original ending is typically shown after completing the game. To unlock the secret ending, specific conditions must be met. This can be challenging, especially considering that Dead Space is already a difficult game, especially for those without sharpshooting skills.

Here’s the deal:

One cannot immediately unlock the secret ending. This can only be realized after completing the Dead Space game for the first time. You must play through the game again to uncover it. Thus, you will initially experience the original, vague ending where Isaac confronts the final hallucinations of his loved one. After completing the game, start a new Game Plus mode that carries over items and credits, which includes the added objective of finding Marker Fragments.

Collect all Marker Fragments to get to the secret ending

Marker Fragments is a new addition to the Dead Space remake and are pieces of one of the most mysterious Markers connected to the Necromorphs on the USS Ishimura. Collect all 12 Marker Fragments scattered throughout the ship and take them to a shrine in the captain's quarters, leading to a significant change in the Remake.

Upon completing this task, you will hear an ominous message and will be rewarded with a secret ending upon completing the game.

What unfolds in the Dead Space Remake’s alternate ending?

The Remake’s secret ending has scarier implications than the original (Image via Shirrako/YouTube)

In the secret ending of the Dead Space remake, Isaac appears at ease during his escape from Ishimura. He has a seemingly content conversation with Nicole, who he and the player know has passed away. Issac will mention his desire to return home but first wants to build something that is revealed to be a new Marker when the camera pans down to show blueprints and his discarded helmet.

Despite surviving Ishimura, Isaac has been corrupted by the Markers and now plans to spread them and the necromorphs beyond the doomed ship. The delusional conversation with Nicole makes the alternate ending more powerful, as it would have lost its impact if Isaac had remained a silent protagonist.

The secret ending proved to be an even greater downfall for Isaac than the original one. While he has come to terms with the loss of his girlfriend, he has become wholly enslaved to the will of the Markers, now poised to cause immense pain. In this story version, Isaac Clarke experiences a greater decline than in the original and holds ominous implications for the Dead Space universe.

The Secret ending could be the beginning of a new sequel

The alternate ending of Dead Space presents an opportunity for a new sequel in which Isaac's actions have caused chaos, with Necromorphs spreading. In this timeline, Isaac may have to overcome Markers' control in order to restore order. If he fails, the responsibility may fall on Ellie, one of the most prominent characters in the series and Isaac's ally in Dead Space 2, to become the hero and save the day. The new timeline could serve as Ellie's chance to enter the spotlight.

Whatever may emerge from the franchise in the future, it is worth noting that the alternate ending in Dead Space is one of the best things to have come out of the Remake. The Dead Space Remake’s new ending will certainly be hard to keep out of our memories.

