Most disliked Exotic weapons in Destiny 2

The Destiny 2 Exotic pool brings dozens of powerful weapons to Guardians, most of which have a perk/ability that tears through enemies. While most of these guns topple others in terms of damage and utility, some Exotics fall off the radar and are widely disliked by many Destiny 2 players.

Either the weapons simply don't fit in the meta in any way or it's not a good weapon all around. Exotic weapons are meant to push Guardians' arsenals to the next level, but these 5 disliked weapons decrease their overall power.

Destiny 2's worst Exotic weapons

1) Salvation's Grip

This weapon hinders Guardians in Destiny 2 by taking up both an Exotic slot as well as a heavy slot in a loadout. It's practically a giant freeze ray that spits stasis in a tiny radius around them, forcing players to aim with precision to obtain its effect.

Salvation's Grip doesn't bring much else to the table, and it doesn't fit well in current Destiny 2 builds. There isn't much Bungie can do to buff this weapon in terms of damage since its main function is crowd control.

Buffing the area of effect or stasis damage could be a possible route.

2) Skyburner's Oath

With the inclusion of barrier rounds in Destiny 2, Skyburner's use dropped heavily, making its ability to puncture obstacles like the Phalanx shield less valuable. It has a slow fire rate too.

While there's a bonus damage buff to Cabal, that's really the only area it excels in. It doesn't look that great either, making it overall disappointing.

3) D.A.R.C.I.

This Sniper Rifle was great in its prime and topped most weapons in the DPS category. As Destiny 2 evolves, however, D.A.R.C.I. falls off the charts and hasn't adapted to today's gameplay.

Other Sniper Rifles, like Cloudstrike, soar past this one as the game's top long-distance Exotic gun. It looks bulky and has an average perk that doesn't really affect the battle other than allowing players to view enemy HP pools.

4) The Queenbreaker

Before its massive nerfs, this Linear Fusion Rifle dominated Crucible and Gambit matches. Currently, other Legendary Fusion Rifles are seeing more use as Queenbreaker barely tops them in DPS.

This is another example of Destiny 2 leaving powerful Exotics behind to focus on different and newer weapons. The blind effect is useful for this gun, but better guns can do the same thing and pack more of a punch.

5) Wish-Ender

Wish-Ender used to be one of Destiny 2's most powerful weapons, to the point where a bug in the game tripled its damage for a short period of time. Unfortunately, Bungie has practically nerfed it out of existence and even removed some of its abilities.

It could still be useful in PvP matches by seeing enemy Guardians through walls, but that doesn't really matter in PvE areas. After that, Wish-Ender is essentially a basic Bow.

