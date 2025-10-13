The Easy Road is Best side quest in Digimon Story Time Stranger: How to complete and rewards

The Easy Road is Best is a side quest in Digimon Story Time Stranger that takes place in a back alley of the Shinjuku area. It involves you interacting with certain Digimon, changing an outfit, and going to the Paradise Colosseum. By completing this mission, you can obtain several valuable rewards.
This article explains how you can quickly undertake and complete The Easy Road is Best side quest in Digimon Story Time Stranger.
How to Unlock The Easy Road is Best side quest in Digimon Story Time Stranger
To unlock The Easy Road is Best side quest in Digimon Story Time Stranger, you must meet a few prerequisites. Firstly, you must complete the Mystery of Missing T-Shirt side quest. Secondly, you must begin the Throne of the Underworld main quest. While you are partaking in the latter mission, you will get a Digiline message from ZubaEagermon that will trigger The Easy Road is Best quest.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
How to Complete The Easy Road is Best side quest in Digimon Story Time Stranger
Begin the quest in Shinjuku
Head over to Shinjuku: East Shopping District to begin The Easy Road is Best side quest in the game. Then, enter the small alley just opposite the clothing store and beside the vegetable store. It will bring you to the Shinjuku: A Certain Back Alley area.
As you enter the alley, continue north toward the quest marker. Here you will encounter ZubaEagermon waiting for you, and you must interact with it.
Talk to ZubaEagermon in a Digmon t-shirt
Upon interacting with ZubaEagermon, it will ask you to talk with it while wearing a Digimon-themed t-shirt. Return to Shinjuku: East Shopping District and head over to the costume shop. You can purchase any t-shirt from here that has a Digimon on it for around 3,000 Yen.
Afterward, go to the Costume section of the Agent menu and equip the new t-shirt to your character. Then return to ZubaEagermon's location in the back alley and talk to it again. A dialogue sequence will begin here, during which the Digimon will evolve into Duramon.
Go to Paradise Colosseum
To complete the last part of the quest, go to the Paradise Colosseum. Within it, you can spot Duramon on the left-hand side of the reception counter. Interact with it again to engage in another dialogue sequence during which the Digimon will evolve into Grademon.
Once the dialogues end, the mission will automatically complete.
Also read: Infinite Imagination side quest in Digimon Story Time Stranger: How to complete and rewards
The Easy Road is Best side quest rewards in Digimon Story Time Stranger
By clearing The Easy Road is Best side quest in the game, you can obtain the following exclusive rewards:
- Reward Money x9,500
- Anomaly Points x75
- HP Augment Chip III x1
- Courage Point II x3
Also read: To Do The Job, You Need to Dress the Part side quest in Digimon Story Time Stranger: How to complete and rewards
That's all there is to this Digimon side quest. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda to learn more about this game.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.