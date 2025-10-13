The Easy Road is Best side quest in Digimon Story Time Stranger: How to complete and rewards

The Easy Road is Best is a side quest in Digimon Story Time Stranger that takes place in a back alley of the Shinjuku area. It involves you interacting with certain Digimon, changing an outfit, and going to the Paradise Colosseum. By completing this mission, you can obtain several valuable rewards.

Ad

This article explains how you can quickly undertake and complete The Easy Road is Best side quest in Digimon Story Time Stranger.

How to Unlock The Easy Road is Best side quest in Digimon Story Time Stranger

To unlock The Easy Road is Best side quest in Digimon Story Time Stranger, you must meet a few prerequisites. Firstly, you must complete the Mystery of Missing T-Shirt side quest. Secondly, you must begin the Throne of the Underworld main quest. While you are partaking in the latter mission, you will get a Digiline message from ZubaEagermon that will trigger The Easy Road is Best quest.

Ad

Trending

How to Complete The Easy Road is Best side quest in Digimon Story Time Stranger

Begin the quest in Shinjuku

Talk to ZubaEagermon (Image via Bandai Namco || YouTube/@MrNazreenn)

Head over to Shinjuku: East Shopping District to begin The Easy Road is Best side quest in the game. Then, enter the small alley just opposite the clothing store and beside the vegetable store. It will bring you to the Shinjuku: A Certain Back Alley area.

Ad

As you enter the alley, continue north toward the quest marker. Here you will encounter ZubaEagermon waiting for you, and you must interact with it.

Talk to ZubaEagermon in a Digmon t-shirt

Talk to ZubaEagermon in a Digimon shirt (Image via Bandai Namco || YouTube/@MrNazreenn)

Upon interacting with ZubaEagermon, it will ask you to talk with it while wearing a Digimon-themed t-shirt. Return to Shinjuku: East Shopping District and head over to the costume shop. You can purchase any t-shirt from here that has a Digimon on it for around 3,000 Yen.

Ad

Afterward, go to the Costume section of the Agent menu and equip the new t-shirt to your character. Then return to ZubaEagermon's location in the back alley and talk to it again. A dialogue sequence will begin here, during which the Digimon will evolve into Duramon.

Go to Paradise Colosseum

Talk to Duramon in Paradise Colosseum (Image via Bandai Namco || YouTube/@MrNazreenn)

To complete the last part of the quest, go to the Paradise Colosseum. Within it, you can spot Duramon on the left-hand side of the reception counter. Interact with it again to engage in another dialogue sequence during which the Digimon will evolve into Grademon.

Ad

Once the dialogues end, the mission will automatically complete.

Also read: Infinite Imagination side quest in Digimon Story Time Stranger: How to complete and rewards

The Easy Road is Best side quest rewards in Digimon Story Time Stranger

By clearing The Easy Road is Best side quest in the game, you can obtain the following exclusive rewards:

Reward Money x9,500

Anomaly Points x75

HP Augment Chip III x1

Courage Point II x3

Ad

Also read: To Do The Job, You Need to Dress the Part side quest in Digimon Story Time Stranger: How to complete and rewards

That's all there is to this Digimon side quest. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda to learn more about this game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Virat Fumakia Virat is a Sportskeeda Esports and Gaming journalist specializing in Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail. During his first nine months with the company, he garnered over 2 million views with under 300 articles, showcasing the value his expertise brings.



As a passionate fan of Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail, Virat stays updated with the latest information from official and unofficial sources. By carefully selecting the sources and meticulously reviewing the information, he ensures his readers have access to the most accurate news. His love for Genshin Impact is such that he could readily dive into the game physically and explore its open-world map if given the chance.



Virat’s interest in gaming began at a very young age with Pokemon Crystal on the Game Boy Advanced and he continued immersing himself further in the world of role-playing games, a genre he still adores. For nostalgic reasons, he still plays Pokemon games and frequently indulges in various mobile titles such as Yu-Gi-Oh Duel Links, Pokemon GO, and Clash Royale.



In his leisure time, Virat finds pleasure in watching anime and reading manga. He also enjoys watching Dkayed’s videos, which have helped him learn a lot about Yu-Gi-Oh. Additionally, he is an avid sports enthusiast who enjoys staying active and engaging in various sporting activities. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.