In Digimon Story Time Stranger, 'To Do The Job, You Need to Dress the Part' is a DLC-exclusive side quest. It requires you to help out an NPC, named Asuna Shiroki, investigate an underground area since the Public Safety Investigation Team is short on manpower. You can earn several rewards by clearing this mission.
Here's a detailed walkthrough to help you complete the To Do The Job, You Need to Dress the Part side quest in Digimon Story Time Stranger.
How to Unlock the To Do The Job, You Need to Dress the Part side quest in Digimon Story Time Stranger
To unlock the To Do The Job, You Need to Dress the Part side quest in Digimon Story Time Stranger, you must first purchase the Costume: Public Safety Suit & Special Supplies Set DLC. You can buy it for any platform from the designated webstore for $6.99 USD (or equivalent in local currency).
Once you have the DLC purchased and added to the title, travel to the Akihabara Station: Electric Town South Exit (8 Years Ago). Afterward, you will receive a Digiline message that will trigger the mission.
How to Complete the To Do The Job, You Need to Dress the Part side quest in Digimon Story Time Stranger
Talk to Asuna Shiroki
Upon reaching the quest location, talk to Asuna Shiroki, who you can find standing beside the anime girl poster, north of the Akihabara Station's entrance. She will tell you all about how exhausted she is due to the lack of manpower. After a short dialogue sequence, she will ask you to switch to the Public Safety Suit. You can do so by navigating to the Costumes tab of your Digivice Agent menu and equipping the Public Safety Suit to your character from the available options.
Afterward, Asuna will request you to investigate the underground area with her.
Defeat Bakemon
Once you are teleported to the underground dungeon, engage in a short dialogue sequence with another NPC, named Shota Kuroi. Following this, you will come across two Bakemon. Here are their stats:
- Level: 10
- Type: Champion
- Attribute: Virus (weak to Light)
To progress through the quest, just defeat the Bakemon with your team of Digimons. You should note that, considering the opponent is a Virus-type Digimon, fighting it off with your Vaccine-type Digimon will provide an advantage. Additionally, they are weak to Light attacks so you can also rely on those to deal considerable damage.
To Do The Job, You Need to Dress the Part side quest rewards in Digimon Story Time Stranger
Upon clearing this DLC-exclusive side quest in the game, you will automatically obtain the following rewards:
- Reward Money x1200
- AP Augment Chip I x1
That's all there is to this Digimon side quest. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda to learn more about this game.
