"The ending was perfect": Elden Ring community reacts to Obi-Wan Kenobi vs Dr. Strange battle

Since its release, Elden Ring has achieved a massive amount of success, which has been unprecedented. Players have completely loved what FromSoftware has created as their latest soulslike sensation. The PvP part of the game might not be the mainstream option, but it has produced unexpected results.

In a recent clip, one user has shown the fight between two characters that resemble Dr. Strange and Obi-Wan Kenobi. As bizarre as it sounds, the two players have managed to do quite the unthinkable to showcase their creative spark.

Elden Ring offers its players a heavy dose of PvP action, which allows them to fight each other. Winning matches can reward players with runes that are useful in the game.

Players have shown all kinds of creativity as there have been instances of Sonic the Hedgehog ruling the matches. The fresh clip is indeed a magnificent sight as it puts the two iconic characters up against each other.

Elden Ring PvP throws a contest between Obi-Wan Kenobi and Dr. Strange

Obi-Wan Kenobi is one of the most well-known characters from the highly popular Star Wars franchise. On the other hand, there's no comic fan who hasn't heard about Dr. Strange. The master of magic is known for his incredible power and ability to bend time and space.

While such things weren't to be seen in Reddit user u/Dramatic_Ad_7938, there was still plenty of action. It's hard to say if the post owner is one of the two characters or if they have got it from another source.

In the video, the two characters fight each other, and their dress and weapons of choice make it quite clear who has inspired them.

Anybody taking a particular side would be disappointed with the results. After all, the epic fight ends in perfect unison as both characters lose all their health at the same time. The match ended in a tie, but the community was left quite entertained by what they saw.

The community reacts to the fun fight between Obi-Wan Kenobi and Dr. Strange in Elden Ring

Given the entertaining nature of the clip, several players expressed their opinions. One person claimed that the ending is perfect, given how tough both the characters are to choose between.

For many, the classic fight and the ending seem to have answered many questions.

Obi-Wan's presence seems to have encouraged a few who now want to build a Jedi in Elden Ring.

One player commented that these kinds of thematic builds are always better than those that blindly follow the meta game.

One player suggested using the Cane Sword based on a better resemblance to a lightsaber.

Elden Ring is known for its quality and execution, and it has also allowed players to express their creativity. Such capabilities are one of the prime reasons the game has won over the community.

