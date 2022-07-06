The entire ItsOwen YouTube clickbait controversy involving Technoblade’s passing explained

YouTuber ItsOwen was permanently banned from the platform over the weekend. The content creator, who boasted over 3.5 million subscribers, had his channel terminated following a video he uploaded.

The video featured the thumbnail of immensely popular YouTuber MrBeast, while the title led people to believe it was his final goodbye to Minecraft YouTuber Technoblade. The latter recently passed away after his battle with cancer, announcing his last words to fans in a YouTube video posted on his channel.

With Technoblade's family, friends and fans still mourning, many found the clickbait video posted by ItsOwen to be in extremely poor taste. As he tries to recover his YouTube account, many are upholding and justifying its termination.

The entire ItsOwen controversy explained

ItsOwen is a 19-year-old YouTuber from England who has amassed over 3.5 million subscribers on his channel. His content mainly consists of Fortnite related videos. He had a previous YouTube channel with over 60,000 subscribers that was terminated due to negative behavior such as scamming, clickbaiting and spamming his viewers.

Despite sticking primarily to gaming content on his current channel, he has occasionally returned to clickbaiting viewers, including a fake face reveal of the Minecraft YouTuber Dream. He has been criticized for his clickbait titles and thumbnails and has been accused of trying to ruin the reputation of larger YouTubers to boost his own viewership.

Anthony @iDeactivateMC YouTuber’s clickbaiting technoblade’s death for views has made me lose all faith in humanity, it’s just so messed up YouTuber’s clickbaiting technoblade’s death for views has made me lose all faith in humanity, it’s just so messed up https://t.co/zS74nCoA6T

Over the past weekend, it would seem that ItsOwen took his clickbaiting too far. He uploaded a YouTube video titled "MrBeast Final Goodbye to Technoblade," featuring a thumbnail of a somber looking MrBeast.

The video was uploaded a mere few days after Technoblade's passing was announced on his YouTube channel. The news was shared in a video featuring the Minecraft legend's mother and father as they bid their final words to him and his fans.

Not only was Owen's video clickbait, but it was done at the expense of a YouTuber who had just passed away, while his family, friends and the Minecraft community as a whole were still grieving. YouTube acted soon after news of the video made rounds on social media, terminating his account permanently.

Following his suspension, Owen publicly reached out to the TeamYouTube Twitter account asking them to unban his YouTube channel and saying he was depressed without it.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky YouTuber ItsOwen had his account terminated following a video clickbaiting the death of Technoblade... YouTuber ItsOwen had his account terminated following a video clickbaiting the death of Technoblade... https://t.co/ASFtfd2Ur9

TeamYouTube responded, stating that his channel was rightfully banned under their explicit content rules and will remain terminated. The tweets have since been deleted by Owen.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky YouTube has confirmed the termination of ItsOwen following his clickbait of Technoblade's death YouTube has confirmed the termination of ItsOwen following his clickbait of Technoblade's death https://t.co/0ECok73qH3

This is not the first time that Owen has reached out to TeamYouTube for help getting his account unbanned. Although he claimed his current channel never received a strike for violating community guidelines, his account was banned in May 2022 as well as March 2021 for "repeated violations."

This most recent ban marks the fourth time he's been suspended between his two channels.

While many already believed the termination of his account was justified, some argued that deleting the video was all that needed to be done. In light of ItsOwen's repeated offenses, as well as the severity of this most recent one, his permanent ban from YouTube wasn't that controversial.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far