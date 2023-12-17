The Finals "matchmaking canceled by party member" error: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

Like any multiplayer game, The Finals struggles with its occasional hiccups. Ever since its release, there have been reports of numerous matchmaking errors plaguing the game. Despite periodic hotfixes, some of these issues persist, and players have been struggling to enjoy their fair share of the game because of them.

This article will provide a comprehensive overview concerning the "matchmaking canceled by party member" error in the game. A detailed brief on the possible causes for the error and its subsequent fixes will also be provided below.

How to fix "matchmaking canceled by party member" in The Finals?

While there have been no concrete deductions as to what causes the matchmaking to be canceled by a party member in the game, the majority of players speculate that it stems from network issues. Some reports trace this error to also be an in-game bug.

Network connectivity issues could be both on the server side and the client side. Server issues are beyond our control and will be patched by the developers with hotfixes. However, in case this error keeps bugging you because of client-side network problems, you can follow the steps listed below to get rid of it.

1) Use an ethernet cable

Wi-fi is notorious for causing network disruptions in multiplayer games. Your network faces constant fluctuation, and it is more likely to face packet loss errors while playing multiplayer games. A simple fix is to opt for an ethernet cable for your computer, console, or even your laptop.

Simply connect a LAN cable from your router to your designated device, and if the root cause of this issue was your disruptive internet, it will be immediately fixed.

2) Verify your game files

Verifying the integrity of The Finals files on Steam (Image via Valve)

There is always a probability that your game files might have been corrupted during the download process. This applies to both you and the friends you are queued with. Corrupted files could lead to unexpected errors, and a failed matchmaking issue could be one of them.

Simply head over to Steam and verify your game files. The client will repair any corrupted files, and you should be good to go.

3) Disable your VPN

If you or any of your teammates use a VPN while playing the game, you should turn it off. VPNs, during their process of masking a network, often tend to disrupt your connection. In turn, your gameplay experience will take a direct hit.

While it does not reflect in every session, there is always the off chance that your VPN might act up and cause issues while playing The Finals. Merely turning it off before booting the game could be the potential solution to your problem.

4) Reboot your game

Considering the matchmaking error could be a mere bug, restarting your game and asking your teammates to initiate a quick reboot might potentially fix the problem.

