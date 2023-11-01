The Finals Open Beta exclusive Twitch drop rewards and how to get them

The Finals, an up-and-coming new first-person shooter, has garnered tremendous traction across the internet. There have been new initiatives offering Twitch drops for the game, which can be earned by simply following a few steps. Embark Studios has quite a successful venture ahead of them, considering the quality of gameplay they have delivered during the game's open beta.

The Finals teams players in a squadron of three to take over the battlefield and dominate as they attempt cash grab from secure vaults. Now, coming back to the Twitch drops, players will find a detailed brief on them and any related information associated with it below.

How to get The Finals Open Beta exclusive Twitch drops?

Embark Studios is offering a fresh set of Twitch drops, and these will only be available during the game's Open Beta phase, from October 26, 2023, till November 5, 2023.

Pairing Twitch with Embark Studios and Steam

Linking Embark Studios with Twitch and Steam (Image via Embark Studios)

Earning the newly introduced Twitch Drops for The Finals is quite an easy process. Players can follow our guide for the same. There is a pre-requisite that must be fulfilled, i.e., players must ensure that their Embark Studios account, along with the Steam integration, is paired with Twitch. In order to do that, follow these steps:

Open Twitch.tv on your browser. Log into your account, or if you don't have one, proceed to sign up. Redirect to the Drops and Rewards section of your profile. Proceed to the All Campaigns section and select The Finals from the drop-down menu. There will be a prompt to connect your Twitch account with your Embark Studios account alongside the Steam integration. Proceed through the steps as given by the prompts. Doing so will fulfill the requirement of having the accounts connected.

Earning The Finals Open Beta exclusive Twitch drops

Exclusive Open Beta Twitch Drop (Image via Embark Studios)

With the initial integration done, players will now be eligible to earn the exclusive Twitch drops offered for the game. There is no major requirement on behalf of the players other than simply tuning into a stream featuring The Finals.

An easy way to do so is to simply open up a stream and leave it on as you continue with your work. However, if you're interested in getting some unique tips and tricks, there is no place better than Twitch for the same.

Below, players will find a list of all rewards and the amount of view time required to earn them:

Ospuze Ten-Gallon sticker – earned by watching for 30 minutes

– earned by watching for 30 minutes Ospuze Recycled weapon skin – earned by watching for two hours

– earned by watching for two hours Ospuze Ropers charm – earned by watching for four hours

Ospuze Ropers charm – earned by watching for four hours