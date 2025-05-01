The Finals Season 6.5 patch notes: Close Quarters LTM, weapons buff nerf, bug fixes, and more

The Finals Season 6.5 patch notes have officially arrived. The mid-season update for the FPS has brought several big changes to the game. A brand new limited-time mode has been added, and its name is "Close Quarters." In this update, the devs have also made several balance changes to weapons, Arena carriables, and more. If you want to learn about the entire The Finals Season 6.5 update, read below.

The Finals Season 6.5 update patch notes

Here are all the changes done to the Finals after today's update:

Balance Changes

Dev Note: We’ve recently done a review of the effective ranges for various weapons and found there were a few outliers. Some weapons were over or under performing at certain distances, and not meeting our expectations. A number of the changes below aim to address this issue.

Arena Carriables

All Carriables

Increased the launch force of carriables by 10%, making them easier to throw at targets

Increased the pick-up range of carriables from 6m to 6.5m, making them slightly easier to pick-up

Decorative Carriables (e.g. plant pots, chairs etc)

Increased the impact damage done for medium carriables from 50 to 60

Increased the impact damage done for large carriables from 50 to 70

Healing Canister

Added the new Healing Canister Arena Carriable. This blue spherical container smashes open when thrown into surfaces, spreading a healing mist that triggers health regeneration for players who stand inside its area of effect

Charms

‘Little Chief’

Increased the ‘moo rate’ of the Little Chief Moolah charm from 25% to 100%, meaning it will now moo for 100% of kills

Added the ability for Little Chief to moo when the attached weapon is inspected

Dev Note: Based on community feedback, it has become obvious that our past nerf to Moolah was by far the worst nerf we’ve ever made to the balance of the game. In the spirit of trying to buff more than we nerf, we’ve now reverted Moolah to their previous superstar status ;)

Gadgets

Proximity Sensor

Increased the size of the Proximity Sensor, making it easier to shoot

Dev Note: This change aims to address how fiddly it has been to destroy Proximity Sensors, they should be much easier to hit now.

Stun Gun/Nullifier

Re-introduced the Stun Gun after a re-work, it is now known as the Nullifier

Players hit by the Nullifier are put into a “nullified” state for several seconds, during which they cannot attack or use items, but are still able to move. During this time the player is fully impervious to damage or effects from items

Specializations

Winch Claw

Winch Claw will now force players it hooks into the ‘uncontrolled’ state, adjusting the victim’s bullet dispersion and recoil as if they were falling from a building

Dev Note: Players’ ability to very accurately shoot a Winch Claw user, while being pulled is something we feel is a little too strong. This change is a subtle nudge to make fighting back while being winched slightly less viable

Weapons

.50 Akimbo

Decreased damage falloff minimum range from 37.5m to 35m, giving the weapon a slightly shorter effective range

Decreased damage falloff max range from 47.5m to 42m, giving the weapon a slightly shorter effective range

93R

Increased damage falloff minimum range from 28m to 32m, giving the weapon a slightly longer effective range

Increased damage falloff max range from 35m to 40m, giving the weapon a slightly longer effective range

Decreased damage falloff multiplier from 0.55 to 0.4, meaning the weapon now does slightly less damage at range

ARN-220

Decreased the length of the quick reload animation from 0.95s to 0.75s

Dev Note: This is a small buff to the ARN, partially to boost its power but mostly aimed at making it feel a little less clunky.

Cerberus

Decreased pellet count from 12 to 11, effectively lowering the max damage per shot (minus fire damage) from 120 to 110

Updated pellet pattern to retain a similar coverage per shot, despite the removal of one pellet, meaning the weapon should retain a similar accuracy to before

Dev Note: The Cerberus has been performing very well this season and we’ve decided we need to bring it back in line with other weapons. This small reduction in damage should help achieve that while still keeping the weapon viable.

FAMAS

Decreased damage falloff minimum range from 37.5m to 35m, giving the weapon a slightly shorter effective range

Decreased damage falloff max range from 47.5m to 42.5m, giving the weapon a slightly shorter effective range

M134 Minigun

Dev Note: We have seen your feedback on how easy it is for players to keep the M134 ‘spun up’ while moving, juggling the spin-up state and making it quite powerful in the right hands. This is something we’re monitoring and are likely to adjust the balance of in an up-coming patch, but the changes we’re considering aren’t ready in time for 6.6.

Model 1887

Decreased the pump-action duration from 0.8s to 0.78s, effectively increasing the fire rate from 75RPM to 77RPM

Increased damage falloff minimum range from 15m to 20m, giving the weapon a slightly longer effective range

Increased damage falloff max range from 25m to 30m, giving the weapon a slightly longer effective range

Decreased damage falloff multiplier from 0.7 to 0.65, meaning the weapon now does slightly less damage at range

Dev Note: Since our last round of changes to the Model, it has performed slightly worse than we would have expected. These changes are aimed at buffing it ever so slightly while increasing its effective range to give it a more unique feel compared to the other shotguns. We’re mindful that we don’t want to nudge it too far in a single change, as we’d prefer to not go back to a meta where this versatile weapon is overly effective.

R .357

Increased damage falloff minimum range from 23m to 27.5m, giving the weapon a slightly longer effective range

Increased damage falloff max range from 40m to 44m, giving the weapon a slightly longer effective range

Decreased damage falloff multiplier from 0.45 to 0.4, meaning the weapon now does slightly less damage at range

SA1216

Decreased rate of fire from 200RPM to 190RPM

Decreased the length of the magazine rotation animation from 1.1s to 0.8s, effectively speeding up the weapon’s fire rate when firing more than four shots

Updated magazine rotation animation so it’s a little easier to see

Updated recoil pattern slightly, to retain approximately the same recoil behavior prior to the rate of fire reduction

Dev Note: This is a small nudge to reduce the power of the SA1216, which remains one of the most effective weapons in the game. The decrease in the length of the magazine rotation animation, as well as the updated animation, are quality of life changes that hopefully improve the readability of the weapon and make it more accessible to a wider audience. The animation change also effectively increases the weapon’s fire rate in scenarios where the player takes more than four shots

Content and Bug Fixes

Animation

Smoothed the animation for dropping held items when blending back to the equipped item

Fixed an issue where the wrong magazine could sometimes be inserted into the ARN-220

Fixed an issue where the discarded magazine would launch forward when reloading the Lewis from empty after The Finals Season 6.5 update

Polished Cerberus reload and inspect animations to reduce clipping

Fixed the M134 Minigun crouch pose during interactions to prevent your third person pose being lower than intended after The Finals Season 6.5 update

Fixed an issue where the third consecutive Spear attack animation could sometimes be skipped after The Finals Season 6.5 update

Reworked the animation for the Sword's secondary attack to better match the action, and fixed cases where the attack would not show on the receiving end, causing confusion about damage after The Finals Season 6.5 update

Fixed animations looking incorrect when crouching with the CL-40

Fixed an error where the weapon could briefly show when carrying an object and vaulting at the same time after The Finals Season 6.5 update

Fixed an issue where getting eliminated with fully-charged Defibs could prevent weapon inspection after respawn after The Finals Season 6.5 update

Fixed an issue where the Sledgehammer and Spear could block the view while vaulting by lowering the weapons instead after The Finals Season 6.5 update

Updated the animation for being Winched to better show the gun-ready state at the right time to reduce confusion after The Finals Season 6.5 update

Fixed the Riot Shield sometimes blocking the view during a high vault after The Finals Season 6.5 update

Fixed an issue where the Riot Shield could briefly cover the screen during weapon swaps

Slightly reduced visual recoil on the M11 Holographic Sight to match the Red Dot Sight

Fixed an issue where a white "mask" could appear during emotes with some faces

Audio

Improved audio for bots after The Finals Season 6.5 update

More Scotty and June dialogue to better reflect team performance in TDM

Added announcer voice over when billboards light up

Updated Cashout lines for Round 2 and Final Round

Fixed an issue where Power Shift Overtime lines would not play

Added new lines for Power Shift's Sudden Death phase

Improved the audibility of single-shot weapon fly-bys, making them easier to hear when nearby

Clubs

Increased the maximum Club size to 100

Contracts & Circuits

Resolved issues where eliminations with the Tracking Dart and Defibrillator did not count toward elimination contracts with Gadgets

Customization & Cosmetics

Adjusted the size of Derbies shoes when equipped on light contestants for a better fit

Fixed camera being offset when entering Charms/Stickers/Sights screen while certain skins were equipped

Tweaked lens material for Reflex Sight 02 to remove the yellow glow sometimes present in the shaded areas of sunny maps

Expanded Character Customization by splitting Body Paint into new categories: Face Paint, Body Paint, Tattoos, and Nails. What was previously a single Body Paint item is now organized across these categories. Existing outfits have been updated, and players who already own relevant items will automatically receive the new options

Fixed an issue where certain customizations could sometimes float or clip with the character when switching contestant body type prior to a game or in the Practice Range

Fixed color issues with the Neon Nightslinger outfit to ensure team colors appear correctly to all players

Fixed mesh stretching on the Satchel

Fixed stuttering on the SR-84 Ghillie Canopy skin

Fixed alignment issues between some faces and facial hair

Fixed an issue where Stickers could partially cover Sponsor texts on the ARN-220 'Cash Chicane' and 'Active Deterrent' skins

Fixed an issue where charms could block aim down sights on the Revolver

Fixed the look of the cloth under the arms of the Canyon Carver Poncho

Fixed an issue where creating new contestants could exceed the 'My Outfits' limit

Game Modes

Practice Range

Players can now enter together with their party (up to 5 players)

We are aware of an issue where Quick Melee does not always work in Practice Range. We are investigating the issue but a restart of the session should resolve it

Power Shift

Fixed incorrect text about extended respawn timers being shown

Tutorials

Replaced old target bots in existing tutorials with new ones

Fixed issues where the tutorial Cashbox, Cashout Stations, or Vaults could go missing

Terminal Attack

We're aware of an issue in terminal Attack mode that causes player health to be able to fully regen to the maximum health value, rather than the intended capped values. We're investigating the cause of this and will deploy a fix as soon as we can

TDM

Tweaked backfill conditions to always allow backfill in the first round, or in later rounds with at least three minutes remaining and no team above 15 kills

Fixed an issue where outfit selection changes for the second and third rounds weren’t working as expected

Fixed an issue where the outfit list would disappear after changing outfits in a previous round

Gameplay

Healing Canister Carriables can now spawn in all game modes except Terminal Attack

Fixed an issue where the state of destruction could desynchronize after a reconnect or backfill

Fixed various issues where Cashbox, Cashout Stations, and Respawn Statues would incorrectly trigger "out of bounds" behavior

Fixed an issue where players would not receive support score for healing a revived teammate

Fixed an issue that could cause horizontal Ziplines to be placed incorrectly

Fixed an issue where the wrong text could appear when using a respawn coin

Adjusted hitmarker size in when aiming down sights (ADS) to reduce obstruction while zooming in with the Sniper Rifle after The Finals Season 6.5 update

Fixed a very spooky issue where Statues would show up in the previous death location for 1 frame after The Finals Season 6.5 update

Resolved issues where players who died while experiencing an effect that requires team colors could sometimes default back to a neutral color after The Finals Season 6.5 update

Improved optimization to slightly reduce the feeling of being shot around corners

Fixed an issue where the health bars of enemy players that the player had just been spectating, continued to display for a brief second after the player respawned, giving away the enemy's location in the level

Fixed an issue where players could spawn with missing ammo if they click LMB during round start

Fixed a rare issue where you couldn't switch the contestant you were spectating

Fixed a rare issue where players could lose mouse input during a round

Fixed one issue where effects, like sonar tracking, fire etc, would remain visible for far too long

Dev Note: Lingering visual effects on contestants after exposure have been haunting us for a long time! We believe we’ve fixed the most prominent cause…but some cases remain. We’ll keep chasing it and you should keep letting us know when it happens to you! Player reports have been so helpful!

Maps

General

Las Vegas 2032 is back in the public map rotation for Quick Cash, Terminal Attack, and Ranked Tournament

Dev note: We knew you were missing it. What happens in Las Vegas 2032, stays in Las Vegas 2032!

Fixed sizes, aspect ratios on multiple THE FINALS logotypes and branding textures on all maps.

Adjusted the health of some decor and features to better match their size and material

Tweaked Billboard Highlight scoring to feature more varied events and show players more frequently, including a new event for last-second steals

Fixed a bug causing destruction visuals to not appear in certain scenarios

Updated the height of concrete beam piles to match other cover and fixed some that were indestructible

Fortune Stadium

Fixed an issue where the out-of-bounds border could cut through parts of the level in Team Deathmatch

Kyoto

Adjusted and removed several Cashout Station locations in the Bamboo Forest and near the Villa Compound water

Carriables can now be thrown through lattice windows without fear of them bouncing back at you

Las Vegas 2032

Fixes for floating signs and invisible collision

Las Vegas Stadium

Minor destruction tweaks to the ALFA ACTA buildings

Monaco

Collision cleanup of multiple Monaco assets to enhance movement, performance and traversal

Fixed a minor issue where THE FINALS logo was cropped on the buildings

Practice Range

Added Healing Canister dispenser

Seoul

Re-balanced structural strain to get more refined and varied destruction

Fixed a rare issue where horizontal ziplines could have incorrect exit points

Skyway Stadium

Fixed overlapping doors and misplaced railings in the large hotel building

Private Matches & Spectator

Fixed an issue where assigned spectators would end up in separated sections

Added an error message for trying to create a private lobby without being the party leader

Fixed an issue where controllers would lose focus when entering the private match screen

Spectator screen now correctly displays performance icons

Fixed an issue where lobby size could be reported incorrectly for some game modes in private matches

Fixed rare issues where spectators could end up outside the map

Fixed an issue where the Manage Players section would not stay consistent while moving players around

Fixed gamepad navigation and interactions not working correctly in the private matches screen

Premade parties are now disbanded when joining a private lobby.

Settings

Made the selection scroll to the top when restoring default settings for interface options

Added new Text Chat settings: Background Opacity, Text Size, Toggle Channel Icons, and the ability to hide the Club Chat in-game.

Chat and voice settings have been moved to the Social tab for easier access

Fixed missing descriptions for several options in the Settings menu

Social

Text Chat now supports Party, Squad, Private Lobby, and Club channels

Added timestamps in Club chat

Fixed an issue where the friends list would update and reorder while interacting with it

Specializations

Winch Claw

Fixed an issue where winched players would not be pulled through smoke after The Finals Season 6.5 update

Stability & Performance

Fixed some of the most recurring crashes after The Finals Season 6.5 update

Optimized shader pipeline precompilation for CPUs with fewer cores after The Finals Season 6.5 update

UI

Discounts are now correctly shown on outfit icons

Updated the look of the Cash Out HUD

Fixed an issue where a teammate's name might not display correctly after backfilling into a session

Fixed an issue where the play button could get stuck in a cancel state when failing to join a private lobby

Fixed an issue where images appeared stretched for a few frames in the main menu when starting the game

Fixed an issue where store tiles could remain stuck in an upscaled state after being clicked

Fixed a bug causing new markers to reappear unexpectedly in the Game Mode section

Text and voice options now display consistent enabled/disabled states in the social menu

Fixed an issue where players lost focus on the end-of-round screen, requiring a click to regain focus after The Finals Season 6.5 update

Added a “Mark All as Seen” button to quickly clear new labels from Game Mode screens

Added mute and unmute messages to the log

Fixed seeding display for your own team in tournament brackets

Fixed an issue where store tiles sometimes showed a white background instead of their content after The Finals Season 6.5 update

Fixed an issue where discounts were not shown correctly on gifting buttons

Fixed various frontend tabs that could incorrectly be moved using the mouse

The Friends list in the gifting screen now shows online friends at the top. Friends who already own the item are grouped at the bottom but still listed above offline friends who own it after The Finals Season 6.5 update

Fixed matchmaking notification showing the wrong game mode name to teammates after picking a new mode after The Finals Season 6.5 update

Rich Presence timer now shows the full match duration instead of just the current round

Fixed an issue where contestant icons sometimes failed to load quickly enough

Added progression info and hotlinks for Battlepass, Career, Sponsorship, Circuits, and Contracts, along with updated visuals when returning from a match after The Finals Season 6.5 update

Weapons

Spear

Fixed a rare case where the spin attack would not damage nearby enemy contestants

Sword

Fixed an issue that made it possible to perform an unintended extra strike with the Sword during a secondary attack, this is more commonly known as “phantom strikes”

That covers everything you needed to learn about The Finals Season 6.5 update. Check out our other news and guides related to The Finals:

