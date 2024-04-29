The Finals Terminal Attack game mode: Release date, how to play, and more

The Finals is releasing its latest patch update in season 2 very soon. To make this particular update feel more exciting, developers are introducing a brand new game mode, the Terminal Attack. The release date for this update has been disclosed as May 2, 2024.

Terminal Attack is in 5v5 mode with gameplay mechanics that are very similar to those in Search and Destroy. It is the second 5v5 mode in the game since the Power Shift mode which was released in the season 2 Embark update.

In this article, we will go over everything players need to know about the new game mode:

What is the Terminal Attack game mode in The Finals?

The Finals recently unveiled its latest limited-time game mode as a part of the 2.6.0 update, which will arrive on May 2, 2024.

In this mode, at the start of each round, players are included in five-man teams and everyone is assigned as either an attacker or a defender. Attackers are tasked with delivering a Decryption Key to one of the terminals strategically positioned around the map and ensuring the transfer is completed to win the round.

On the flip side, defenders must counter the attacking team's efforts by preventing them from completing the objective and defending the terminal.

With teams having multiple ways to win matches in this mode, they can also claim victory in each round by eliminating every player on the opposing team, in addition to completing the main objective of delivering the encryption key.

There’s one more catch in this mode. According to the reveal trailer: this mode won’t have any kind of healing, reviving, or respawning. Players will have access to most of the arsenal, which includes guns, gadgets, and specializations.

However, the Healing Beam, which was used as a healing tool in other game modes, won’t appear in this mode. Its inclusion will contradict the only thing that makes this game mode unique: its restrictions on the type of healing equipment.

Players will compete in a best-of-seven round format, with the first team to secure four wins emerging will last approximately 20 minutes.

When can players start playing Terminal Attack mode?

Players can gain access to the new Terminal Attack game mode once the 2.6.0 update is released on May 2, 2024.

