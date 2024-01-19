Embark Studio’s The Finals has finally introduced its very first limited-time solo game mode, Solo Bank It. With patch 1.5.0, the developers have introduced a plethora of changes, including those for weapon balancing, game mode, and some quality-of-life. However, the highlight is the Solo Bank It game mode, which has received a lot of mixed feedback from the community.

For players who still queue solo and haven’t found proper teammates to queue with, Embark has introduced a new mode for them to cherish. The game’s community had been requesting a solo-friendly mode since the title's launch.

And now that they have it, the pivotal question is, will the developers make it a permanent game mode or not? Hence, in this article, we’ll discuss Solo Bank It's details and how to play it.

How to Solo Queue in The Finals?

In case you’re wondering how to play solo in The Finals, your wait ends here. Follow these couple of straightforward steps in order to queue for a Solo match:

Launch Steam, and log in with the proper credentials.

Navigate to The Finals from Steam Library and hit Play.

After entering the game, hit the Play button on the bottom-right of your screen.

Among the three given options, you can select the Quickplay option.

Search for the Solo Bank It experimental mode, and click on that option.

You’ll be redirected to a server where you can experience the game.

By following the aforementioned steps, you can experience the freshly introduced Solo Bank It mode and don’t have to worry about any random player’s activity in your team.

Solo Bank It in The Finals explained

Expand Tweet

Similar to the already existing Bank It mode, the rules are a little tweaked for the brand new Solo Bank It in The Finals. The main aim is to pick up coins either by killing your opponents or from the vaults full of cash. Whoever gets to the $40,000 goal or the majority amount of cash among all after the time expires, gets the win.

Additionally, Solo Bank It’s rules work pretty much in a similar way. However, you play alone and don’t have to worry about your teammates' positioning and situation. Embark has kept the lobby size to 12. Some netizens say it has become more fast-paced than previous modes since players don’t need to worry about their teammates and are bound to their goal - deposit coins only.

Meanwhile, the developers haven’t mentioned the exact time when this limited-time experimental event is going to end. Additionally, talking about the gameplay, it directly challenges the core features. Light Build characters feel too overpowered since they are superior in terms of mobility to Heavy and Medium Builds. They seem the perfect fit as they can skate around the map and reach the deposit boxes way before other classes.

Numerous players have complained about the skewed power of this experimental mode, including gun damage, gadget balancing, and more.

For more articles regarding The Finals, make sure to check out Sportskeeda.

Best Medium build || Best Light build || Best Heavy build || Best competitive settings || Patch 1.5.0 update