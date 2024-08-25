"The future CEO": Apex Legends community reacts to insane feat achieved by an 11-year-old

Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky), a media personality, has recently congratulated an 11-year-old for reaching the highest rank a player can get in Apex Legends. He posted on his X account appreciating the incredible feat that this 11-year-old player, @Lilfredson1 has achieved by reaching rank #1 Predator in the free-to-play BR game from Respawn.

Following @JakeSucky’s post on X, a fan, @voidtrippin jokingly commented that @Lilfredson1 will be the next CEO of Apex Legends, succeeding ImperialHal, the current holder of the title.

Amidst the hype, @california_gurI stated that they can't wait to see how much Fred, the reported 11-year-old, will be able to accomplish in a couple of years.

A player, @FishermanArturo, expressed that they must copy Fred’s in-game settings. They further stated:

“What are his settings I need help. My b*** stuck in D2.”

@FishermanArturo's comment on the post (Image via X)

X user @SnipernoSnipimg shared that they love watching Fred play Apex Legends and praised his talent given his age. The user further stated that they feel the kid deserves much more than he has right now.

Appreciation and praise did not stop as another user who goes by the name, @burmilli stated that @Lilfredson1 deserves the feat he achieved and is no less than one of the greatest in the game.

The comment by @burmilli (Image via X)

Not everyone is as talented as Fred, given his age, and user @StopItStevie used this opportunity to sarcastically hint at what they were doing at that age:

“I was jumping bicycles over lawn mowers and getting stitches at 11.”

@StopItStevie's comment (Image via X)

Also read: How to play Alter

How can you reach Predator in Apex Legends?

The answer to this question is quite easy. Players just need to play the game, Apex Legends for an extended period to rank up. Each season all players get placed in Bronze, from where they must play and gain RP from every match to rank up. Securing an absurd amount of kills and placing top 5 in every game can be an easy way to level up your rank.

All ranks in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Also read: 5 best weapons for Broken Moon in Season 22

Players have to rank up from Bronze all the way to Predator, which showcases their exceptional skills in this game. Since only a select few players, 750 to be precise can reach Predator, players have to play a lot to reach the rank. Moreover, if another player ranks up and gains more RP than the 750th player, they will be dethroned and the new player will be placed in Predator.

As there is competition among the top players to reach #1 Predator, an 11-year-old achieving the rank is quite the feat.

