"The game is an actual world": Social media defends Elden Ring for its quest design amidst criticism from developers

Elden Ring and Horizon Forbidden West are curiously embroiled in a tussle and it's not between the game or the players. The storm seems to be over what a couple of developers had to say about certain aspects of FromSoftware's latest product. If one is still wondering, fans aren't happy with the opinions of the said developers.
The two games in question have one similarity - both are open-world games. Barring that, there is enough in both games to set each apart from the other. Both Elden Ring and Horizon Forbidden West have been successful releases.
However, the comments by the developers have created an unrequired comparison of the games. Owing to the employment of one of the developers, even Ubisoft products and Battlefield 2042's names have been dragged in. But it appears that the players feel quite differently than what the developers do.
Fans slam 'slaty' developers for criticizing Elden Ring
It all began over a discussion between Ahmed Salama and Horizon Forbidden Blake, who criticized the UX and quest designs of Elden Ring, respectively. Ahmed Salama is associated with Ubisoft Stockholm and has worked on Battlefield 2042 in the past. Blake is a senior quest designer at Guerilla Games and has worked on Horizon Forbidden West.
Many fans believe that the developers are just salty over the success of Elden Ring. The discussion has transpired into fans criticizing games from Ubisoft, Horizon Forbidden West's quest design, and Battlefield 2042. For many, the entire ordeal has appeared to be something that can't be made up.
The developers' comments have made certain players can now compare between the different styles of the games. Under normal circumstances, this comparison may not have occurred at all.
For some players, it appears that the reason Elden Ring is not appealing to everyone has to do with the game going against the norms in terms of quest design.
A few fans dislike the excessive hand-holding done by some games.
Elden Ring has a different quest design. One fan believes that other developers should note why FromSoftware's design mechanics are engrossing.
Reputed industry insider Tom Henderson joined the bandwagon as well. It appears that Ahmed Salama's past association with Battlefield 2042 and its performance may have weakened his case.
There has been a humorous take by fans, one of whom has recreated what Elden Ring's quest design would have looked like had it been made by Ubisoft.
The lack of hand-holding feels natural for some, which fans can identify with souls-like games.
In truth, Horizon Forbidden West and Elden Ring are outstanding games with different filling tastes. However, it's a sad turn of events that has led to this unrequired bit of comparison, with other games also being dragged into it.