"The game is an actual world": Social media defends Elden Ring for its quest design amidst criticism from developers

Elden Ring and Horizon Forbidden West are curiously embroiled in a tussle and it's not between the game or the players. The storm seems to be over what a couple of developers had to say about certain aspects of FromSoftware's latest product. If one is still wondering, fans aren't happy with the opinions of the said developers.

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone A former Battlefield 2042 developer and 2 Sony devs (including the senior quest designer of Horizon Forbidden West) have openly thrown shade at Elden Ring.



Two of these developers have now made their twitter accounts private. A former Battlefield 2042 developer and 2 Sony devs (including the senior quest designer of Horizon Forbidden West) have openly thrown shade at Elden Ring. Two of these developers have now made their twitter accounts private. https://t.co/65kBZUdA9a

The two games in question have one similarity - both are open-world games. Barring that, there is enough in both games to set each apart from the other. Both Elden Ring and Horizon Forbidden West have been successful releases.

However, the comments by the developers have created an unrequired comparison of the games. Owing to the employment of one of the developers, even Ubisoft products and Battlefield 2042's names have been dragged in. But it appears that the players feel quite differently than what the developers do.

Wolfy2032 @Wolfy2032 The no quest log in Elden Ring kinda serves a purpose of showing that the game is an actual world. In alot of ways its also showing you that you ARENT the main character in EVERYONE'S story. Their quest will often progress with or without you. The no quest log in Elden Ring kinda serves a purpose of showing that the game is an actual world. In alot of ways its also showing you that you ARENT the main character in EVERYONE'S story. Their quest will often progress with or without you.

Fans slam 'slaty' developers for criticizing Elden Ring

It all began over a discussion between Ahmed Salama and Horizon Forbidden Blake, who criticized the UX and quest designs of Elden Ring, respectively. Ahmed Salama is associated with Ubisoft Stockholm and has worked on Battlefield 2042 in the past. Blake is a senior quest designer at Guerilla Games and has worked on Horizon Forbidden West.

Many fans believe that the developers are just salty over the success of Elden Ring. The discussion has transpired into fans criticizing games from Ubisoft, Horizon Forbidden West's quest design, and Battlefield 2042. For many, the entire ordeal has appeared to be something that can't be made up.

Shirrako @ShirrakoGaming A Senior Quest Designer at Guerrilla Games for Horizon Forbidden West recently made fun of Elden Ring's quest design.



This coming from a game where the quests are go from A to B, protect a node from mobs and copy/paste Witcher 3 footprint tracking quests?



You can't make this up A Senior Quest Designer at Guerrilla Games for Horizon Forbidden West recently made fun of Elden Ring's quest design.This coming from a game where the quests are go from A to B, protect a node from mobs and copy/paste Witcher 3 footprint tracking quests?You can't make this up https://t.co/AsI2fp7ElS

The developers' comments have made certain players can now compare between the different styles of the games. Under normal circumstances, this comparison may not have occurred at all.

Shaun @shaun_vids having just played through horizon: fw, which very much follows the standard open world design formula, & now playing through elden ring, it is very clear just how much worse "fills your map full of markers and quest objectives" is vs not doing that having just played through horizon: fw, which very much follows the standard open world design formula, & now playing through elden ring, it is very clear just how much worse "fills your map full of markers and quest objectives" is vs not doing that

For some players, it appears that the reason Elden Ring is not appealing to everyone has to do with the game going against the norms in terms of quest design.

JayTanga @thicc_stick_boi People think elden ring has bad quest design because they’re so used to having a task list to tell them what to do. It’s like watching someone still riding a bike with training wheels. People think elden ring has bad quest design because they’re so used to having a task list to tell them what to do. It’s like watching someone still riding a bike with training wheels.

A few fans dislike the excessive hand-holding done by some games.

MarioSniper @MarioGotSniped If “good quest design” is flooding my screen with UI elements and my map with quest markers telling me exactly where to go and what to do, I will gladly take games like Elden Ring and Breath of the Wild. Those games aren’t perfect but at least they treat me like I have a pulse. If “good quest design” is flooding my screen with UI elements and my map with quest markers telling me exactly where to go and what to do, I will gladly take games like Elden Ring and Breath of the Wild. Those games aren’t perfect but at least they treat me like I have a pulse.

Elden Ring has a different quest design. One fan believes that other developers should note why FromSoftware's design mechanics are engrossing.

Ashkiin @DeAshkiin Man, I wish devs were looking at Elden Ring and wondering why the quest design is so engrossing to so many people.

Why ambiguous hints and foreshadows, lack of markers and explanations and so many ways to fail things is so appealing.

Even if not accessible for all players



1/2 Man, I wish devs were looking at Elden Ring and wondering why the quest design is so engrossing to so many people. Why ambiguous hints and foreshadows, lack of markers and explanations and so many ways to fail things is so appealing.Even if not accessible for all players 1/2

Reputed industry insider Tom Henderson joined the bandwagon as well. It appears that Ahmed Salama's past association with Battlefield 2042 and its performance may have weakened his case.

Tom Henderson @_Tom_Henderson_ It's probably not a good idea to publicly slam #ELDENRING when you were a UI lead on #Battlefield 2042 of all games. It's probably not a good idea to publicly slam #ELDENRING when you were a UI lead on #Battlefield 2042 of all games. https://t.co/EWEYn6vxeC

There has been a humorous take by fans, one of whom has recreated what Elden Ring's quest design would have looked like had it been made by Ubisoft.

The lack of hand-holding feels natural for some, which fans can identify with souls-like games.

Jon Kristoffersen @toolbox1342

That it doesn't show tutorials every time you get a new item?



Just proves my opinion that what holds many people back in Souls games is having some patience with the combat and actually reading item descriptions. @_Tom_Henderson_ What is so bad with the user experience in Elden Ring exactly?That it doesn't show tutorials every time you get a new item?Just proves my opinion that what holds many people back in Souls games is having some patience with the combat and actually reading item descriptions. @_Tom_Henderson_ What is so bad with the user experience in Elden Ring exactly?That it doesn't show tutorials every time you get a new item?Just proves my opinion that what holds many people back in Souls games is having some patience with the combat and actually reading item descriptions.

In truth, Horizon Forbidden West and Elden Ring are outstanding games with different filling tastes. However, it's a sad turn of events that has led to this unrequired bit of comparison, with other games also being dragged into it.

Edited by Srijan Sen