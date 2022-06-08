The Helliquary in Diablo Immortal: What is it for and how to unlock and upgrade it

Taking down some of the more powerful Wrathborne Demons is one of the most optimal ways of becoming more powerful in Diablo Immortal. However, to be able to track down and face one of these deadly foes, players must first get their hands on the Helliquary.

The Helliquary is a device that connects players to the Einfrinn Tree, which is a direct gateway to the lairs where the Wrathborne Demons can be found. After entering their domain, the adventurer can then choose to face off against these enemies in a 1-on-1 showdown or bring an entire Warband with them.

After defeating a Wrathborne in Diablo Immortal, players will be able to get their hands on a lot of valuable rewards as drops, which will even include Demonic Remains, as well as items that can be directly slotted into the Helliquary.

The remains will offer additional Combat Rating bonuses as well as level up the Helliquary itself so that players can discover more powerful Wrathbornes as they progress further into the late-game grind.

However, to be able to access the Helliquary, adventurers will first need to unlock them. Hence, this article will go over how players will be able to get their hands on the device and upgrade it as they progress in Diablo Immortal.

Unlocking the Helliquary in Diablo Immortal

To unlock the Helliquary in Diablo Immortal, players will first be required to complete the primary narrative of the RPG, which is the Bilefen questline. The location is present to the south of Aranoch, and players will be able to reach it through the Library of Lotun Kulle.

However, it won’t be directly available from the start of the game, and players must make considerable progress into the narrative and be around level 40-45 to be able to get there.

After completing the questline, players will then be required to make their way back to Westmarch and talk to Deckard Cain to start the 'Opening the Helliquary' quest.

After accepting the mission, adventurers will be required to do the following:

After accepting the mission, Diablo Immortal will introduce the player to Rayek, who can be found near the Einfrinn Tree within the city. After exhausting the dialogue with him, adventurers will then be able to interact with the Helliquary, which will lead to a cutscene as they get transported into an instance.

The cutscene will show a red gateway, through which Lassal will appear, and start attacking Westmarch itself. After the cinematic, adventurers will be transported back to Cain’s workshop where Rayek will explain what is going on, and what players will be required to do next, which is going through the city slaying every enemy mob that is thrown at them.

While completing the missions, Diablo Immortal players will eventually enter Rakkis Plaza where they will encounter Chaos Herald Pyle, who can be defeated by just destroying the Death Spires around the arena. After defeating Pyle, players will then go onto face the boss Lassal.

Lassal, the Flame-Spun, can be a tricky fight to successfully conquer. However, it’s not too difficult and players will be able to do it if they have the right build for their character. Upon defeating Lassal, there will be another scene where the protagonist will be shown to have awakened from a trance-like state, after which point they will have permanent access to the Helliquary.

How to upgrade the Helliquary in Diablo Immortal

To upgrade the Helliquary and gain access to more powerful Wrathborne Demons, players will first need to get their hands on some Scoria, which is a unique material used especially for upgrading the device.

Upon obtaining the resources, players will then need to take it to Charsi for refinement, where she will smelt the Scoria into Hellfire Scoria. Hellfire Scoria is the core item that is used for the Helliquary’s ascension.

