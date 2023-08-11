The last child of the Sun - Origins of Illari, Overwatch 2’s new Support hero

With Overwatch 2 Season 6 "Invasion" grabbing all the headlines, all eyes are turning toward an enchanting new addition to the hero lineup. Meet Illari, known as the last Child of the Sun, who emerges as a beacon of hope and redemption, set to carve her remarkable story into the hearts of players. Her incredible journey unfolds against the captivating backdrop of Runasapi, Peru - a land drenched in sunlight and steeped in history.

Imagine the Inti Warriors, revered guardians of their people, who possess the extraordinary ability to harness and wield the sun's energy, embodying the roles of both protectors and providers.

Origins of Illari, The Child of the Sun in Overwatch 2

In this world awash with the hues of sunlight, Illari's exceptional potential sets her apart from her peers. Fueled by an unwavering resolve and a unique gift, she embarks on a path to become the final ray of hope for the Inti Warriors.

Picture the days turning into nights as Illari's unwavering dedication fuels her tireless training. The weight of her destiny pushes her forward, propelled by the hopes and expectations of her community and mentors.

With every sunrise, her power grows, culminating in an astonishing feat: she becomes the youngest Inti Warrior, carrying the legacy of her predecessors and the dreams of her people.

The zenith of Illari's aspirations swiftly morphs into a heart-wrenching tragedy that shatters her very core. During the ritualistic augmentation ceremony, intended to solidify her role as an Inti Warrior, a surge of solar energy erupts within her. The resulting explosion obliterates her fellow Warriors and their sanctuary, thrusting Illari into a world shadowed by guilt and desolation.

Haunted by the profound consequences of her unleashed power, Illari seeks solace in isolation. The weight of lives lost and her struggle to control her unique ability becomes an insurmountable burden. She withdraws from a world that once celebrated her potential, grappling with unanswered questions and tormented by thoughts of what could have been. Yet, amidst the solitude, her spirit remains unbroken.

Illari's journey transcends the boundaries of tragedy, marked by an unyielding determination. Undaunted by her solitary path, she persists in her training, tirelessly seeking purpose amidst the remnants of her past.

Harnessing her Solar abilities

As the sole bearer of the Inti Warrior legacy, she wholeheartedly embraces her role as the last beacon. Armed with an array of solar-infused abilities, including the formidable Solar Rifle and the nurturing Healing Pylon, Illari stands ready to confront a world teetering on the edge of destruction in Overwatch 2.

In Overwatch 2 Season 6, "Invasion," she emerges as a Support hero, seamlessly blending strength and abilities to nurture her teammates. She can now be unlocked instantly by buying the Premium Battlepass or can be tried out in custom games and the training room.

With Illari's long-awaited arrival, Overwatch 2 Season 6 "Invasion" welcomes a luminary whose brilliance continues to shine even in the darkest hours. From the remnants of tragedy, a new legend is born, inviting players to step into her radiant shoes and embark on a journey guided by the enduring legacy of the last Child of the Sun in Overwatch 2.