Top 5 Overwatch 2 team compositions for Mei

Mei truly shines as a master of ice and frost in Overwatch 2, wielding her freezing abilities to perfection on the battlefield. She stands out for her versatility and remarkable skill in controlling the flow of combat. With this hero on your team, you have a formidable force that can impede enemy advances and safeguard your allies.

Mei's unique playstyle necessitates a cohesive team that can fully capitalize on her crowd-control prowess, effectively creating space and providing support to isolate and eliminate high-priority targets.

This article lists five exceptional team compositions that fully harness Mei's potential, fostering an environment where she can excel. Each team composition showcased here is carefully curated to complement Mei's freezing tactics and ensure her impact remains significant throughout the match.

Note: This ranking is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Ranking the best Overwatch 2 team compositions for Mei

5) Orisa + Mei + Cassidy + Baptiste + Lucio

This team composition revolves around controlling the battlefield with Mei's freezing and Cassidy's precise shots.

Orisa's protective barrier and Baptiste's Immortality Field offer cover and survivability, creating an unyielding defense for Mei and her teammates. Meanwhile, Lucio's Speed Boost enhances the team's mobility, enabling them to quickly reposition and capitalize on opportunities.

4) Reinhardt + Mei + Junkrat + Ana + Moira

In this team composition, Mei's crowd-control abilities are combined with Reinhardt's imposing presence and Junkrat's explosive power. Reinhardt's barrier protects Mei as she maneuvers to freeze the opposition, and Junkrat's area denial keeps enemies at bay.

Ana's healing and Nano Boost bolster the team's effectiveness, while Moira's healing orbs and area-of-effect healing keep the team sustained during extended engagements.

3) Sigma + Mei + Widowmaker + Zenyatta + Mercy

This Overwatch 2 team composition takes advantage of Mei's crowd control to set up kills for Widowmaker. Sigma's barrier helps create opportunities for Mei and Widowmaker to secure crucial picks.

Zenyatta's Discord Orb amplifies the team's damage output, and Mercy's damage boost enhances Mei and Widowmaker's impact. With this lineup, Mei becomes a reliable initiator for Widowmaker's precise shots, creating a deadly combination that can disassemble the enemy ranks in Overwatch 2.

2) Wrecking Ball + Mei + Sombra + Brigitte + Moira

In this fast-paced dive team composition, Wrecking Ball disrupts the enemy formation, allowing Mei and Sombra to capitalize on the chaos. Mei's freezing and Sombra's hack create openings for the team to exploit.

Brigitte's support offers survivability through her armor packs and crowd control, while Moira's healing provides consistent support to the team during skirmishes. This dynamic lineup excels at map control and executing swift strikes against the enemy backline.

1) Roadhog + Mei + Reaper + Ana + Baptiste

With a focus on close-quarter combat and area control, this team composition revolves around Mei's ability to hinder enemy movements. Mei and Reaper excel at close-range engagements. Meanwhile, Roadhog's presence and self-sustain draw attention away from Mei.

Ana's healing and crowd-control capabilities, along with Baptiste's Immortality Field, provide strong support and survivability for the team. This lineup thrives on a combination of damage mitigation and crowd control, giving Mei the opportunity to freeze opponents and lead the charge to victory.

Executing these team compositions successfully requires effective communication, coordination, and teamwork. By synergizing her freezing abilities with the right teammates, Mei can be an unstoppable force on the battlefield, securing victory for her team in Overwatch 2.

Whether she's paired with heroes who can capitalize on her crowd control or those who complement her in various playstyles, Mei remains a force to be reckoned with in Overwatch 2.

By leveraging her freezing potential and coordinating with her teammates, players can create an environment where Mei thrives, dominating the battlefield and securing victory for their team.

From controlling choke points to initiating team fights, Mei's versatile toolkit ensures that she remains a valuable asset and a menace to her enemies. So, embrace the ice and bring forth the power of Mei in Overwatch 2.