Overwatch 2 hits 69,000 concurrent players following launch on Steam, and it only took a John Cena promo

Overwatch 2, a hero-based first-person shooter that was developed by Activision Blizzard, is finally available on Steam. Until now, the title could be accessed through the Battle.net launcher only, which is a platform from which all Blizzard games can be accessed. Although the title has seen overly negative reviews on Steam already, the daily concurrent player count is high.

Ever since Overwatch 2 went live, the title has been plagued with many issues. From the lack of content to custom rooms with problematic themes, players have always been very vocal about the problems that they’ve faced with respect to the game.

That said, it looks like a single promotion from John Cena was responsible for bringing in so many players!

With approximately 69,000 concurrent players, is Overwatch 2 on Steam a hit or a miss?

While everyone agrees that Overwatch 2 hasn’t been in the place where Blizzard had promised it would be, the developers have been consistently working on it. For example, they had talked about introducing a PvE element to the game.

With the brand-new Invasion story going live in Overwatch 2, players finally got to play the PvE story that the developers had promised. Most importantly, it’s also believed that John Cena’s promo was the reason for so many players flocking to the game.

John Cena is one of the most popular sports entertainers and is known to be quite a crowd-puller. Based on whatever’s seen in the Invasion announcement trailer, it’s believed that he’s got a major role to play in the storyline as well. Apart from that, a new support hero has also debuted in the game.

Overall, Blizzard is continuously working on Overwatch 2 and trying to cater to the community’s needs to make their game better. With the game's arrival on Steam, there’s also a question of accessibility. Now, it’s already known that Steam is the biggest virtual marketplace when it comes to games.

What’s more interesting is that if players download Overwatch 2 on Steam, they’re taken to the game directly without being redirected to the Battle.net launcher every time.

The fact that the need for an additional launcher is eliminated with this move could be yet another reason for the game to see so many players hopping on to Blizzard’s tactical shooter once again. But then again, there’s the problem of the Overwhelmingly Negative reviews that the game is receiving on Steam.

While it’s understood that the game has its own flaws and issues, hopefully, the new surge of players will cause the developers to investigate some of the more problematic areas of their game and make necessary corrections.

As for the question of the game being a hit or a miss, the concurrent player count has been increasing, so it’s safe to assume that it’s a hit, at least for now.