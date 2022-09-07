The Last of Us Part 1 guide: All The Suburbs collectible locations

The Suburbs are highly recognized in The Last of Us Part 1 for featuring two of the most challenging sequences of the game: the sewers and dodging snipers in the lair. There are, however, numerous collectible spots in this area in the remake that you may find as you play through each portion.

Whether catching up on the remainder of Ellie's jokes or stocking up on vitamins and collectibles, you can collect everything as you move through the tunnels and the homes out front. However, you'll need to kill many people and Infected along the way.

Additional dialogs, supplements, antiquities, and other collectibles in Last of Us Part 1 remake

There are 24 items to locate in The Suburbs. These collectibles comprise four optional dialogs, ten antiquities, four jewelry pieces, two comics, two instruction booklets, one workstation, and one safe. They may be found at the following addresses:

1) Antiparticles comic collectible location

Antiparticles comic collectible location in The Last of Us Part 1 (Image via PlayStation)

As you stroll along the beach, seek out a huge boat and enter the main cabin. Inside the cabin, look for the cartoon on the main panel.

2) Boat Note artifact collectible location

Boat Note artifact collectible location (Image via PlayStation)

The note is located on the side of the same boat, directly across from the steering wheel, within the cabin, in the same chamber to the left.

3) Scheffler's Firefly pendant collectible location

Scheffler's Firefly pendant collectible location in The Last of Us Part 1 (Image via PlayStation)

Seek again for a blue-colored container by descending to the boat's lower level from where it was damaged. The ornament is located in this container, in the dirt.

4) Righetti's Firefly pendant collectible location

Righetti's Firefly pendant collectible location in The Last of Us Part 1 (Image via PlayStation)

After entering the sewers, locate an opening in the walls on your right. This is before the path splitting. After climbing up into the little side area, turn to the left to see the jewelry dangling from the body where the water is seeping through.

5) Supplements 1 collectible location

Supplements 1 collectible location (Image via PlayStation)

Return to the main walkway and veer Ellie's direction to the right. Encourage her to enter the open wall and unlock the storage room door on the side. A shelf within houses various supplements.

6) Sewer's Note artifact collectible location

Sewer's Note artifact collectible location in The Last of Us Part 1 (Image via PlayStation)

Turn away from those supplements to find the document on the desk.

7) Fuentes' Firefly pendant collectible location

Fuentes' Firefly pendant collectible location in The Last of Us Part 1 (Image via PlayStation)

Once you get in the water-filled, spacious, square space, dive in and keep an eye out for the tree poking its head above the surface. The pendant is located around the automobile's rear, adjacent to this tree.

8) Trading Notice artifact collectible location

Trading Notice artifact collectible location in The Last of Us Part 1 (Image via PlayStation)

Swim under the big gate and ascend the staircase to the catwalk, where the door is located. Continue and eliminate the two Clickers. There should be a document on the ground in the back corner.

9) Tools (level 3) collectible location

Tools (level 3) collectible location in The Last of Us Part 1 (Image via PlayStation)

After Ellie, Henry, and Sam have successfully scaled past the enormous contraption and water-filled room, you will find tools. You can spot a gate with a cautionary note next to it on your left. Enter the house and look for the items on the ground.

10) Supplements 2 collectible location

Supplements 2 collectible location (Image via PlayStation)

Take a turn and scan the shelves. A collection of supplements is available right here.

11) Training Manual 1 collectible location

Training Manual 1 collectible location in The Last of Us Part 1 (Image via PlayStation)

After a short distance, on your left, you will see a group of display cases as you approach the area of the gutters wherein individuals used to reside. Don't read the next section. The training manual is available for pickup on the shelf.

12) Supplements 3 collectible location

Supplements 3 collectible location in The Last of Us Part 1 (Image via PlayStation)

From the last collectible, move a little forward and look to your right at several brown lockers. A container of supplements is located here.

13) Rain Catcher Note artifact collectible location

Rain Catcher Note artifact collectible location in The Last of Us Part 1 (Image via PlayStation)

Continue forward until you see some Runners and Clickers approaching you. Two routes lie in front of you. The paper can be found in a chamber if you take the right route and peek at the back of the wagon.

14) Cornered Note artifact collectible location and supplements 4 collectible location

Cornered Note artifact collectible location and supplements 4 collectible location in The Last of Us Part 1 (Image via PlayStation)

Proceed down the drains until you come to a stack of cabinets with another entrance hidden behind the shelves on your left. Open it to locate the message alongside the corpse on the floor. The dietary supplement bottle is right next to him.

15) Supplements 5 collectible location

Supplements 5 collectible location in The Last of Us Part 1 (Image via PlayStation)

Before entering the children's area, where you must move forward, look to the right of the chamber when you first enter the enormous venue with Clickers, Runners, & Stalkers. The document is located in this space on the left side of a square hatch that you can enter.

16) Kid's Drawing artifact collectible location

Kid's Drawing artifact collectible location in The Last of Us Part 1 (Image via PlayStation)

Go to the kids' area and search the shelves on the blackboard for a document.

17) Looting Notice artifact collectible location

Looting Notice artifact collectible location in The Last of Us Part 1 (Image via PlayStation)

Enter the very first brown house you see on the street after leaving. In the center, a white painted emblem can be seen. The paper can be found in a pair of drawers upstairs in the bedroom.

18) Supplements 6 collectible location

Supplements 6 collectible location in The Last of Us Part 1 (Image via PlayStation)

Head inside the restroom in the same residence to get some supplements.

19) Optional conversation 3 (pre-requisite)

Return to the street and keep going until you get to the corner where the street curves. Make your way into the kitchen of the residence on your right. Henry's narrative is told here; pay attention because you'll need it for a later talk.

20) Optional conversation 1 collectible location (pre-requisite)

Optional conversation 1 collectible location in The Last of Us Part 1 (Image via PlayStation)

You can locate a barricaded building with inscriptions on the wall next to that one. Stand over beside it and allow Henry to approach you to continue the chat. You must obtain this to access the last dialog in this chapter.

21) Optional conversation 2 collectible location (pre-requisite)

Optional conversation 2 collectible location (Image via PlayStation)

Continue along the road till you approach the ice cream truck. Hold off and converse until Sam and Ellie join you. The optional dialog trigger will appear after some time. You must obtain this to access the last dialog in this chapter.

22) Workbench 1 collectible location

Workbench 1 collectible location in The Last of Us Part 1 (Image via PlayStation)

The first workstation on this level may be found inside the building's garage to the left of the ice cream van.

23) Father's Note artifact collectible location

Father's Note artifact collectible location (Image via PlayStation)

Enter the red house adjacent to the storage shed and go up the stairs. Notes can be written on a desk in the bedroom.

24) Training Manual 2 collectible location

Training Manual 2 collectible location in The Last of Us Part 1 (Image via PlayStation)

Exit the bedroom and glance above to see the attic hatch. Open it, lift Ellie there, and she'll get the training handbook for you.

25) Optional conversation 3 collectible location

Optional conversation 3 collectible location in The Last of Us Part 1 (Image via PlayStation)

Step outside and proceed to the street's end, where the animals disappeared. Look for the Firefly symbol on this wall. When Henry comes to join you, he'll bring it up.

Wait around after that, and Ellie will produce her joke book. It might not trigger for a few minutes, and this opens up another possible conversation.

26) White's Firefly pendant collectible location

White's Firefly pendant collectible location in The Last of Us Part 1 (Image via PlayStation)

Make your way up to the lawn in front of you from the optional chat area. The chapter's last pendant can be found hanging on a tree limb. To pick it up, smash it with a brick.

27) Supplements 7 collectible location

Supplements 7 collectible location (Image via PlayStation)

Enter this home and gaze by the chair in the living area on the ground floor. You can purchase a bottle of supplements.

28) Optional conversation 4 collectible location

Optional conversation 4 collectible location in The Last of Us Part 1 (Image via PlayStation)

Ellie and Sam will participate in darts in the same room. If it doesn't start immediately, go upstairs before returning downstairs to the living area.

Grab the dart from their seats once they've finished their game to start the final optional discussion.

29) Survivor's Note artifact collectible location

Survivor's Note artifact collectible location in The Last of Us Part 1 (Image via PlayStation)

Go up one story within the same building to the very first bedroom. The document can be found on the ground, next to a pair of drawers.

30) Messenger Particle comic collectible location

Messenger Particle comic collectible location in The Last of Us Part 1 (Image via PlayStation)

Search for the graphic novel on the table in the guest room of the same residence.

31) Matchbook artifact collectible location

Matchbook artifact collectible location in The Last of Us Part 1 (Image via SiriusGamer)

Go to the home's upper floor and glance at the group of racks by the staircase. The matchbook, together with a safe code, can be found here.

32) Safe 1 collectible location and supplements 8 collectible location

Safe 1 collectible and supplements 8 collectible locations in The Last of Us Part 1 (Image via SiriusGamer)

To access the safe in the first bedroom, simply use the passcode from the matchbook. 08-21-36 is the access code. There is a bottle of vitamins/ supplements inside.

33) Supplements 9 collectible location

Supplements 9 collectible location in The Last of Us Part 1 (Image via PlayStation)

You're strolling up the street, trying to evade the sniper. Proceed to the last home on the right. The last bottle of supplements discussed in this chapter is located in the back bedroom on the top floor.

