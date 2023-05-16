Ulri Mountains Skyview Tower is one of the mid-game towers in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, which unlocks a part of the Hyrule region. Reaching the tower would require the players to play the game for a few hours. Upon finally arriving at the monument, players will be greeted by Sawson once again, notifying that a dragon has flown away with the terminal and he requires your help to get it back.

Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom was one of the most anticipated games recently. It has over a hundred thousand copies over a few days and has become the second-biggest launch in Nintendo history.

Locating and activating the Ulri Mountains Skyview Tower in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Ulri Mountains Skyview Tower is located in the Ulri Mountain region, northeast of the Eldin Canyon region, which means that the tower can be reached immediately after activating the Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower. You are required to be prepared with any Eyeball, which can be fused with the arrow and will act as a homing weapon.

To activate the Ulri Mountains Skyview Tower, follow the steps below:

Visit the tower and talk to Sawson.

Equip any eyeball and aim for the dragon in the air.

Take the crosshair somewhere near the beast and shoot. The arrow will take him down and he will drop the items.

Collect the drops along with the terminal and proceed to the tower.

Drop the terminal inside the tower and Sawson will immediately get to work and fix it for you.

This winds up the process to activate the Ulri Mountains Skyview Tower as well as unlock the entire region in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. It is recommended to aim the arrow as close as possible to the dragon to avoid missing. Once the beast goes down, it will return the homing eyeball used along with the drops.

Furthermore, it will allow the towers to communicate among themselves and allow the option to fast travel between them. This will minimize the hassle and time required to travel among far regions.

While the region does not contain many useful resources, it works as a connector among the subsequent towers. You can ascend in the air for the journey toward the next tower.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom has been released and is available to download and install on the Nintendo Switch.

