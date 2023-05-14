The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom: Upland Zorana Skyview Tower location and how to solve it

Upland Zorana Skyview Tower in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is an early tower that can be accessed immediately after activating the Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower. The gate is blocked by a flood of tar, confusing players as they struggle to find an alternate entrance. No NPCs are located near the tower to provide hints, and reaching the area requires a significant amount of climbing, although they can get there by flying in the air and landing in the area.

Locating and activating Upland Zorana Skyview Tower in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Upland Zorana Skyview Tower is located northeast of the Eldin region and can be unlocked immediately after the Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower. The players must carry a weapon to fuse it with Slash Fruit nearby.

Though most Skyview Towers have complicated puzzles, Upland Zorana Skyview Tower can be solved by collecting items and some exploration.

The steps to activate the Upland Zorana Skyview Tower in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom are as follows:

Visit the gate of the tower.

Head to the opposite side to find a plant containing a few splash fruit.

Take out your bow and equip a splash fruit.

Aim towards the tar and shoot it to clean it up.

Open the gate and use the terminal.

Approach the round surface to ascend above.

This will activate the Upland Zorana Skyview Tower and unlock the area, which can be used to locate everything present in the area on the map. Furthermore, it will allow players to fast travel between other unlocked Skyview Towers, eliminating the need to reach there on foot.

The alternative method to clear out the tar is to collect a Hydrant and use its water. They can also fuze a melee weapon with the Splash fruit and slash it to do the same.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom has been released and is currently available for purchase and download on the Nintendo Switch.

