The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom is an action-adventure, open-world RPG from Nintendo. The game features a vast open world that is fully explorable in the overworld and surface sections. The map is divided into sections that are not fully unlocked by default. Unlocking these sections involves Link traveling to several Skyview Towers to gain intel.
One of the more tricky Skyview Towers is the Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower, which will be the focus of this article.
Note: Minor spoilers for Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom will follow. Discretion is advised.
The Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower in Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom requires precise puzzle-solving skills
Players can find this particular Skyview Tower in Tears of The Kingdom by referring to the screenshot above. The Tower is located southwest of Hyrule. The Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower is at the coordinates (-2438, -2182, 1370).
Like the other Towers, the Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower requires some effort to unlock. Players can head to the base of the Tower to greet Sawson once again, who is seen busy repairing it. Link will have to repair the elevator to unlock the doors. Follow these steps in sequence:
1. Climb to the base of the tower and around it.
2. A dedicated section full of supplies can be seen directly behind the tower.
3. Using Ultrahand, pick up the heavy metal box-like objects and drag them to the elevator’s platform. Fuse several of them together to increase the overall weight.
4. Attach the box to the knob-like structure hanging downward to create a counterweight.
5. With the counterweight in place, the elevator will be accessible, and Sawson will make his way to the Tower.
6. Wait for Sawson to open the Tower doors for you.
7. Head back to the entrance of the Tower, and speak to Sawson if needed.
8. Finally, enter the Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower and interact with the Purah Pad pedestal and central zone to complete unlocking this tower.
Link will be launched shortly into the skies after an unskippable cutscene, with the relevant area's surface and sky maps updated. Players can choose to glide over to a location of their choice, keeping their Stamina Wheel in mind.
The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom was released worldwide on May 12th, 2023, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. Despite major performance hiccups, the game has received extremely positive reviews from both fans and critics alike.