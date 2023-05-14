The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom is an action-adventure, open-world RPG from Nintendo. The game features a vast open world that is fully explorable in the overworld and surface sections. The map is divided into sections that are not fully unlocked by default. Unlocking these sections involves Link traveling to several Skyview Towers to gain intel.

Nintendo of America @NintendoAmerica



Let us know of some fun ways you’re using Fuse in The Legend of #TearsOfTheKingdom! Fuse, creativity, and a little bit of chaos can sometimes lead to some surprising results!Let us know of some fun ways you’re using Fuse in The Legend of #Zelda Fuse, creativity, and a little bit of chaos can sometimes lead to some surprising results!Let us know of some fun ways you’re using Fuse in The Legend of #Zelda: #TearsOfTheKingdom! https://t.co/SRlxhave0t

One of the more tricky Skyview Towers is the Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower, which will be the focus of this article.

Note: Minor spoilers for Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom will follow. Discretion is advised.

The Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower in Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom requires precise puzzle-solving skills

The location of the Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower in Tears of The Kingdom (Image via Nintendo)

Players can find this particular Skyview Tower in Tears of The Kingdom by referring to the screenshot above. The Tower is located southwest of Hyrule. The Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower is at the coordinates (-2438, -2182, 1370).

Like the other Towers, the Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower requires some effort to unlock. Players can head to the base of the Tower to greet Sawson once again, who is seen busy repairing it. Link will have to repair the elevator to unlock the doors. Follow these steps in sequence:

1. Climb to the base of the tower and around it.

2. A dedicated section full of supplies can be seen directly behind the tower.

Fusing the weights together (Image via Nintendo)

3. Using Ultrahand, pick up the heavy metal box-like objects and drag them to the elevator’s platform. Fuse several of them together to increase the overall weight.

4. Attach the box to the knob-like structure hanging downward to create a counterweight.

Creating a counterweight for the elevator (Image via Nintendo)

5. With the counterweight in place, the elevator will be accessible, and Sawson will make his way to the Tower.

6. Wait for Sawson to open the Tower doors for you.

A grateful Sawson appears (Image via Nintendo)

7. Head back to the entrance of the Tower, and speak to Sawson if needed.

8. Finally, enter the Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower and interact with the Purah Pad pedestal and central zone to complete unlocking this tower.

Link places the Purah Pad in the terminal to gain access to the map (Image via Nintendo)

Link will be launched shortly into the skies after an unskippable cutscene, with the relevant area's surface and sky maps updated. Players can choose to glide over to a location of their choice, keeping their Stamina Wheel in mind.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom was released worldwide on May 12th, 2023, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. Despite major performance hiccups, the game has received extremely positive reviews from both fans and critics alike.

Poll : 0 votes