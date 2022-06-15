The main user character in Starfield will not be voiced

Starfield is set to be a groundbreaking new frontier in Bethesda's long history of open-world experiences. The game clearly mirrors its peers in many ways, taking notes from The Elder Scrolls and Fallout and moving them to a new setting.

Bethesda's open-world games have a proud history of in-depth character interactions alongside their exploration and action. Most of their open-world classics allow players to design their main character.

Voiced dialogue comes from other characters while the player character selects silent options from a menu. Starfield seems to follow that proud tradition.

Starfield features a silent protagonist

Bethesda's official Twitter account for the game announced on June 13 that dialogue would follow the classic format. This came as a balm to some while enraging others, mostly due to one controversial game in Bethesda's library.

Dialogue scenes in first-person with silent protagonists, leaving the player to select options from a menu began in The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion. The game set forth many conventions that remain common today in Bethesda's output. The protagonist of Fallout 3 and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim does not have any voice lines.

The big exception was Fallout 4, which featured a fully voiced protagonist. This means that the 2015 entry in the franchise had to record thousands of possible lines for the protagonist.

Fans were intensely divided about the voiced protagonist. Some considered it a leap forward, believing the silent protagonist to be old-fashioned. Others felt that the old way was iconic and that changing it was a sin.

Subsequently, fans are divided on Starfield's silent protagonist. Some welcome the return to form, while others see it as lazy for such a huge game. Given the blowback to Fallout 4's voice acting, removing it for the new game would save a ton of time.

Dialogue in Starfield

Bethesda Game Studios @BethesdaStudios Thank you so much for your support and excitement for Starfield. We will be sharing more later, but for now if you missed our Gameplay Reveal or want to watch it again, you can see it here: beth.games/3xj7TGu Thank you so much for your support and excitement for Starfield. We will be sharing more later, but for now if you missed our Gameplay Reveal or want to watch it again, you can see it here: beth.games/3xj7TGu https://t.co/6r4UzJJpiR

Bethesda's upcoming space exploration adventure seems set to give players a massive new playground. With over 1000 planets in over 100 star systems, players will have a ton of things to find.

The dialogue has always been an important part of Bethesda's open-world games. The way it is delivered has a huge impact on the gameplay experience, and that's why Bethesda is returning to a classic format.

Dialogue in the game immediately switches the camera to a first-person perspective. The game is playable in first and third-person, which can make dialogue a sudden snap out of gameplay.

Selecting options from a dialogue box works at times, but falls flat with some fans. The dialogue system in Fallout 4 was despised for its options more than it was for its voice acting.

The silent protagonist of Starfield will come as a boon to some, but the dialogue writing options are much more important. Fans will have to wait and see how the game's writing turns out.

Starfield fans have a lot to be excited about, and some are undoubtedly happy about the silent main character. Bethesda's return to form will come to PC and consoles early next year.

