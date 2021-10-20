The newest cheese spot for Destiny 2 Exodus Crash Grandmaster boss 

Grandmaster Nightfall strikes are the toughest activities in Destiny 2. Multiple modifiers, equipment locks and "extinguish" make them even more intense for a fireteam of a mere three Guardians. Some encounters tend to overwhelm fireteams with the sheer pressure of additional mobs, or even incoming damage.

To counter this, players often look for ways to make each encounter easier to complete. While these steps might take longer than usual, they do come in handy when it comes to unlocking the triumphs. They also further guarantee the completion of the Destiny 2 Grandmaster strike for the Adept exclusive weapons.

Guardians can use the left cheese spot to make Exodus Crash easier in Destiny 2

It takes a specific amount of time to get used to the flow of a Grandmaster. While the same strike could differ later in the separate week, Destiny 2 gives the players enough options to make encounters easier for their benefit. Be it a cheese spot or damage bug, Bungie tends to keep these things in the game for a short while.

Destiny 2 Year 3 saw the infamous exploits of the God Mode Titans that made Grandmaster strikes easier. One member of the fireteam used to be invincible to all kinds of damage, whereas the other two needed to do all the work. This kept the party from being completely wiped out and sent back into orbit.

Destiny 2 Exodus Crash cheese spot (Image via YouTube/Fallout Plays)

The latest cheese spot from the Destiny 2 community comes in for the boss phase of this week's Exodus Crash Nightfall. Guardians will get a guaranteed Adept version of the Comedian shotgun or the Shadow Price after reaching platinum. The cheese spot, however, can be found on the left side of the room behind two generators.

This spot is recommended because Guardians stand a lesser chance of getting shocked when the entire floor is electrocuted during the fight. You can also recover health or revive a fireteam member here.

There is also a spot on the right, but it bears players the risk of losing continuous health in the electrocution phase. The left spot allows Guardians to move freely at all times, whereas the right spot requires them to climb on top of a crate to hide. However, there is the possibility of getting electrocuted here, causing the loss of the ability to jump.

