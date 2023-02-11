"The police shut us down" - KSI reveals that the Perth meetup has been canceled

Earlier this week, JJ "KSI" and Logan Paul announced that they were on their way to Australia for business, as well as for a few meetups. Their first meetup was scheduled to occur in Perth on Saturday, February 11, with the second one set for Sydney, Australia, on Monday, February 13, 2023. Unfortunately, the first meetup was canceled only a few hours before the event was scheduled to begin.

Presently, it's unknown if the Sydney meetup has also been canceled, as no solid information has been revealed yet. Based on both the influencers' massive fan bases, it's likely that thousands of fans will be attending the meetup. Unfortunately, the police shut the event down before it could even start.

The major event in Perth was significantly highlighted by boxers KSI and Logan Paul, as they revealed that the first 2,000 people in line would receive a free bottle of PRIME Hydration. Wherever they go, such events always attract a massive audience for the boxers, thanks to their millions of followers across the world.

Unfortunately, just hours before the event was scheduled to take place, KSI announced that the city's police had shut the event down. It was going to be held at Woolworths Midvale, but that wasn't going to be the case.

“This is cancelled. The police shut us down before we could even start. Stay tuned for more information.”

Luckily, this didn’t halt any of the other work that the duo had come to Australia for. Both boxers confirmed that they'd be outside the RAC Arena, where they will be hyping up their PRIME Hydration drinks. Earlier this morning, the two even showed off the PRIME logo being included in a UFC ring.

For fans in Sydney, Australia, there's currently no word if the second meetup has been canceled as well. As soon as he learns more, KSI will likely provide more clarity on social media.

Social media responds to the canceling of KSI’s event

Following the sudden announcement from the British YouTuber, fans and community members reacted to the tweet, with some relevant examples included below:

The very first comment on the boxer's thread was someone humorously using “Who asked” meme, which elicited a direct reply from the British YouTuber himself. He pointed out that no matter what he posts, someone would show up and state “Who asked?”

Other Twitter users suggested different locations in Australia that the duo could go to instead, such as Brisbane or Mirrabooka. While a few others inquired if the Sydney meetup was still going to happen, there has been no response yet.

While some viewers blamed the Woolworths brand, others praised it instead. A handful of replies suggested a few other outlets it could have been scheduled at, such as Coles. One reply expressed confusion at why Woolworths was chosen, with a reply stating that it was the country's primary grocery store.

The selected location was called into question as well, with one fan stating that “Nobody is in Perth,” while another user claimed that the influencer duo should have done the meetup at the user’s own restaurant instead of at Woolworths. Nevertheless, there's a solid reason as to why KSI and Logan Paul were in Perth - the UFC.

While the Perth meetup was a bust, there’s still hope that the Sydney event will go off as planned. Interested fans can keep an eye on JJ's Twitter handle for more information.

