"The reality is you probably didn't even watch" - xQc reacts to viewer missing the 'old him'

During a recent Rust tournament, Felix “xQc” received an interesting donation that culminated in him ranting about his viewers and donors in general. The Twitch viewer, “Kuyadiv” sent in $5 along with the message “I miss the old pvc.” However, it didn’t take long for the streamer to retort:

“You’re saying that, but the reality is you probably didn’t even watch the old f**kin’ xQc to be honest.”

xQc responds to viewer missing his old antics

The Twitch streamer expressed how frequently he receives complaints about his current content and how people prefer his old antics. While it's true that multiple viewers aren't keen on his switch to gambling streams, the Canadian seems rather unbothered:

“Why do you think I don’t budge about dogs**t Reddit complaints and s**t like that?”

According to Felix, none of these people even watched his streams in the first place. Visibly furious, the streamer stated:

“Because none of them watch the stream and know what it’s about. They’re just flooding with outrage, go to farm karma and get some free recognition on the internet and feel better about themselves.”

The Canadian continued to talk about it while playing Rust in the 1$00K tournament, stating that he didn’t care about such opinions at all:

“I do not give a f**k. Literal dogs**t. They don’t watch, why should I care?”

After a few moments of silence, the gameplay went back to normal, though his chat did spam “You changed” and “Top G Changed You” to troll the Juicer. While many in his chat claimed that his current fans also tend to complain about this shift, xQc didn't offer a response.

YouTube reactions to xQc’s recent clip

Some viewers just miss the old chat, but that sparked a whole different debate (Image via Pepega Warlord/YouTube)

In the case of YouTube, quite a few comments were focused on discussing xQc's reaction. Many talked about the old chat as opposed to the streamer's shift in personality.

Was the old version of Felix really better? (Image via YouTube)

One user lamented the streamer's regression from a joyful character to his current disgruntled self. Meanwhile, another comment blamed Twitch for becoming “more liberal,” with subsequent users discussing the ramifications of gambling.

Not everyone thinks the current version of the streamer is the best one (Image via YouTube)

However, one comment argued that the streamer was simply apathetic to their gripes and pointed to his massive splurge in gambling. Meanwhile, some reminisced about his old content and claimed to have missed his so-called "Weeb arc."

With that being said, it’s unlikely that Felix is going to change the style of content on the basis of public opinion. In fact, he argued that viewers lamenting his progression and content won't amount to anything.

