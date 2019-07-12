The state of Battlefield V in July 2019

Battlefield V has been a disaster

Battlefield V has been an unmitigated disaster for EA and DICE since it's release last November. Along with the disastrous launch and the terrible marketing - the most damage was done by the PR ahead of the game. It doesn't take a genius to know that calling players uneducated for wanting historical accuracy in a series knows for it would backfire.

However, these pre-launch issues aren't what's killing Battlefield V. It's the half-baked game itself which was clearly launched before it was ready in order to meet a deadline. Not only was the game short on content but it was buggy as hell on top of it and these issues have only been exacerbarated by post-launch patches.

The Tides of War has been a complete flop in my books so far, for three reasons. Firstly, when the game launches without enough content, making players waiting for more won't keep them around for too long in most cases. Secondly, it's taken too long for more content to be added. And lastly,not enough content has been added since launch.

Let's not forget that Firestorm - the BR mode - was added after launch and it's was almost dead on arrival. The best part of the post-launch content in my opinion was The Last Tiger (War Story).

As for gameplay, BFV is just too buggy right now for it to be a smooth experience. Compared to Battfield 1, the BFV is just not as polished an experience. It's just so clear that the game was rushed out to meet a release deadline.

Is Battlefield V worth buying in 2019?

Should you buy Battlefield V in 2019? No. What if you're someone like me who's played almost every Battlefield game to date? No, it's still a terrible game.

As a die-hard fan of the Battlefield series and WW2 shooters, I just want to say that Battlefield V makes me sad. Not only has it damaged the Battlefield brand, it is probbably the death knell for AAA WW2 shooters for the next few years.

This opinion might be a little controversial, but Star Wars Battlefront 2 is a much better game than Battlefield V, despite everything that went down with the Battlefront 2 launch.

