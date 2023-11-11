The Talos Principle 2 Positional Interchange guide (Eastern Wetlands puzzle 8)

The Talos Principle 2 is undoubtedly among the greatest games for fans of brainteasers, and similar to its predecessor, it offers a fantastic setting full of puzzles. You must use all the tools at your disposal to solve these selections. The game's puzzles are not timed, so you can take as much time as you prefer to finish them all.

This article will provide you with the solution for one such puzzle, called Positional Interchange in The Talos Principle 2

How to solve the Positional Interchange puzzle in The Talos Principle 2

Positional Interchange is one of a series of puzzles that you can find in the Eastern Wetlands area of The Talos Principle 2. It is the eighth and final puzzle of this area. While not that big, it can take a lot of time if you're unfamiliar with the pattern of the solution. You will be given a connector and two inverters to finish Positional Interchange.

Upon arriving at the puzzle's location, you can find a connector kept on a pressure pad. Any attempt to move the connector will trigger the barrier. Pick up the connector once, link it to the laser conduit in front of you, and place it atop the pressure pad once more.

Connect the inverter with this control panel (Image via Devolver Digital)

Now head straight towards the purple barrier, and you will find an inverter. Pick it up and connect it with the red control panel, as shown in the above picture, and the connector. This will disable the first barrier. Head in, and you will find a second inverter.

Take the second inverter to the connector and place it down. Now, make your way towards the first inverter and place it above the nearby Hexahedron.

Remove the connector from the pressure pad first, then link the second inverter with the following objects: The blue conduit, three red control panels that are easily visible from your location, and the first inverter. Place it above the pressure pad once you have established the connections.

Use the connector to open the vault (Image via Devolver Digital)

Pick up the connector and connect it with the first inverter and the blue panel outside the vault. This will disable the final electric barrier, and you can gain access to the vault.

While there are many hard puzzles in The Talos Principle 2, you will also find a few easy ones to provide some breathing room.