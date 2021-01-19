5 best Fortnite Victory Royale umbrellas 

Fortnite has a free umbrella with every season that comes by, and this article assembles the five best ones.

For those who do not know, every time a new season launches, a Victory Royale umbrella is added. To gain the umbrella, players only need to achieve a Victory Royale.

There have been a few umbrellas that have shined over others, and it's clear to see why some umbrellas are more aesthetic than others.

Fortnite's top 5 Victory Royale umbrellas

#5 - Chapter 1, Season 3; Paper Parasol

Image via Epic Games

Simple and somewhat plain, yet new. This was the umbrella that came out when the storyline of Fortnite began and was the time of telescopes pointing at Tilted Towers and speculation.

This was also the season that John Wick came in to play. It has an oriental dragon on the top, is red in color, and is always pretty fun to use, just for the sight from the top.

This umbrella has not stopped looking cool even in Chapter 2.

#4 - Chapter 2, Season X (10); Umbrella X

Image via Epic Games

Season X was the highlight of Fortnite's first chapter. This was the last world cup until at least 2022 and was the year that Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf won 3 million dollars.

This was the season when the big question had been answered, what was that comet in the sky, and why does everyone need to meet up at the end of the season?

Nothing like getting warm and cozy underneath the Fortnite Season X blanket #FortniteSeason5 #FortniteZeroPoint #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/Eqm8goBqXl — JMFV Media (@JMFVMedia) December 4, 2020

Everything about Season X was extreme, and it's all summed up in its umbrella.

#3 - Chapter 2, Season 1; Downpour

Image via Epic Games

Downpour is an ironic umbrella. Umbrellas are designed to keep the rain, hail, and sun from hitting the holder, so why is this one doing the opposite? It makes for a fun gag that has an ongoing animation. Downpour is one of the best looking umbrellas in the game, and it shows the improvement from Chapter 1 to 2 of Fortnite.

#2 - Chapter 1, Season 9; Holographic Umbrella

Image via Epic Games

Having this umbrella in Fortnite in Season 9 felt different. This was an animated umbrella that looked pretty cool and was a little bit transparent.

The umbrella showed how good the game had gotten since the first season. To be honest, it looks cool even today. This umbrella can compete with the look of some gliders.

#1 - Chapter 2, Season 4; Mighty Marvel Brella

Image via Epic Games

Season 4 was unforgettable, and it had far more characters related to the same universe than any other season. It also had the best looking Victory Royale umbrella.

Not only did this umbrella look cool, but it had red in every animation. There was an added spin that would activate upon release of the umbrella's electricity, and everything completed the entire feel of the season.

