5 best Fortnite map codes for 1v1 practice in 2021

In Fortnite, no matter what your chosen mode is, 1v1 is how the majority of fights are in the game. If a player practices fighting in 1v1 long enough, they will have an advantage with Victory Royales.

The maps that make this list have been selected from among the most popular and beneficial creative maps in Fortnite today. Players will benefit from practicing build battles, shotguns in a closed area, or just having fun ways to practice with a friend.

5 best Fortnite Maps to practice in

#5 - BOX PVP (NEW SHOTGUN)

In Fortnite, there will be multiple times when players are searching houses for ammo and weapons. Players will also be building their way up to box their opponent in and need a quick shot every few seconds.

Players will also run into enclosed fights where their opponent a few yards away. These are the perfect situations for shotguns, and because shotguns have come in multiple types, it's best to know how to use them before these situations come up.

Code: 7699-5877-9629

#4 - ARENA BOX FIGHTS

Many new players wonder what the point of practicing build battles and fighting within boxes is. In Fortnite, there are multiple instances where players will be building and fighting at the same time.

Being a pro builder is necessary to survive in the game. This map will match players with others similar to their skill level, and players can practice in this all too real scenario until they're comfortable.

Code: 9650-7226-8979

#3 - THE GULAG

Immediately after landing at Slurpy Swamp or Lazy Lake, the player will be forced to go into any house, grab whatever weapons are around, and then go to a new house to get more ammo and weapons.

This Call of Duty lookalike is perfect for practicing the enclosed and intense early game battles that landing in a neighborhood brings. The only objective is to kill the opponent or hold the center.

Code: 9224-4320-8730

#2 - GALAXY 1V1 BUILD FIGHTS

This map was made for players to create their preferred practice scenario from the ground up. Players can customize the look, grab whatever weapons they desire, and have certain power-ups to get everything ready by activating certain buttons.

After each battle is done, players can destroy all builds in place and start over. The map may look fun, but it's what the map can do that solidifies its place in this list.

Code: 4419-1212-8488

#1 - Realistic 1V1

If players want great practice, then the realistic series from FinestYT is the way to go, specifically Realistic 1v1. FinestYT goes out of his way to make maps that act like real Fortnite Maps, with good locations to find mats, weapons, and ammo.

These maps change with each playthrough, so it doesn't matter if someone's played it often. It's a fair fight.

Code: 7950-6306-4857