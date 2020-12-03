Attachments in Black Ops Cold War make the best weapons even better.

There are some attachments that are strangely useless, however. Some Black Ops Cold War weapon add-ons are easily outclassed by others. This even includes ones that are unlocked prior.

The categories of attachments include Optics, Stocks, Ammo, Barrels, Underbarrels, Muzzles, Bodies, and Handles. Each one has their fair share of incredible attachments. Each one also has some that Black Ops Cold War players will probably avoid.

The top 5 least useful attachments in Black Ops Cold War

#5 - Patrol Grip

Image via Activision

The Patrol Grip attachment in Black Ops Cold War isn't all bad, but definitely seems less useful than others. The upside is that players receive a sprinting move speed boost. The boost is only 6%, though.

There are other underbarrel attachments considered way more useful than this one. Some give a greater sprint moving speed increase with other positives alongside of it.

Advertisement

#4 - Royal and Kross 4x

Image via Activision

This attachment just seems like overkill. Black Ops Cold War players have so many Optics to choose from, including the Iron Sights. The quickness of Multiplayer in this game make long range mostly necessary for sniper rifles.

A 4x zoom scope just isn't necessary. Many of the other Optics will do just fine compared to this one.

#3 - Fast Mag

Image via Activision

The majority of weapons in Black Ops Cold War have some sort of Magazine attachment. The Fast Mag is the least useful of all of them. All it allows is a quicker reload. Many of the other Magazine attachments speed up the reload as well as provide additional ammunition. Simply trading in an attachment slot for the quick reload, over any of the other benefits, is rather pointless.

Advertisement

#2 - Sound Suppressor

Image via Activision

Sound Suppressor is the Muzzle version of the Fast Mag. It removes the minimap indicator when firing a weapon, making it silent. It reduces the effective damage range of the weapon, however. There are no other boosts that come with this Black Ops Cold War attachment.

There are several other silencers available in the Muzzle category. A lot of these remove the minimap indicator and provide something helpful as well, such as increased range or decreased recoil.

#1 - Any Calvary Lancer

Image via Activision

This set of Black Ops Cold War barrel attachments is the bottom of the barrel in terms of usefulness, pun intended. It doubles the weapons damage to vehicles. Most players in modes with vehicles will seek to eliminate the driver and passengers or blow the vehicle up with launchers and explosives.

Taking up an attachment spot, when primary weapons are mostly used on enemy players, with a vehicle damaging boost, is utterly ridiculous.