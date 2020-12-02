Black Ops Cold War has a slew of Perks available to give players unique skills in battle.

There are a lot of Perks to choose from. Some are new to Black Ops Cold War while others are classic Call of Duty perks making a return. These truly give players the power to control their loadout.

Within every set of Call of Duty Perks, though, there are some pretty useless ones. There are perks that are used for very specific situations. These oftentimes go completely untouched by the majority of players because they simply do not fit the current meta.

Top 5 least useful Perks in Black Ops Cold War

#5 - Scavenger

Image via Activision

Scavenger can be extremely helpful during those long Scorestreaks. Black Ops Cold War is just so fast that many players will simply die before needing a refill of ammunition.

A very small handful of players will be able to last long enough to successfully use all of their ammo. Simply picking up the weapon of a downed enemy seems to be the better option than wasting a Perk slot with Scavenger.

#4 - Quartermaster

Image via Activision

Quartermaster falls into a similar category of Scavenger. It recharges equipment over a 25 second period. If a Black Ops Cold War players runs with the Danger Close Wildcard and plans on living for a long period of time, this could work well.

Otherwise, it is another waste of a Perk slot. Players typically throw their equipment randomly across the map. They use it unwisely therefore having it recharge wouldn't really matter.

#3 - Paranoia

Image via Activision

The speed of Black Ops Cold War Multiplayer has very little opportunity for stealth at the moment. Spy Planes and weapon fire on the mini map are aplenty. Paranoia gives an alert when a player is being aimed at.

It also pulses the screen when the enemy is out of the field of view. In this game, if a player is out in the open long enough for this Perk to take effect, they will more than likely be gunned down before they can react.

#2 - Assassin

Image via Activision

This is yet another second category blue Black Ops Cold War perk making the list. It seems Gearhead and Tracker are the two best options. Assassin isn't as necessary or as useful as either of those or the other two mentioned above. Assassin shows players on a Killstreak with a crosshair on the minimap.

Players receive extra score for eliminating the indicated enemies. Unless they are right around the corner, seeking out those players are probably a death wish rather than just approaching the game as normal.

#1 - Spycraft

Image via Activision

Spycraft is in the same Perk category as some of the best in Black Ops Cold War. Choosing it over Cold Blooded, Ghost, Ninja, or Gung-Ho would be a strange choice. If a player is running Engineer, it could work. The Perk allows for hacking of enemy Field Upgrades and makes the player immune to Counter Spy Planes and some perks.

Without seeing those Field Upgrades through a wall, it would be very difficult to make good use on this Perk. As well, shooting down Counter Spy Planes is more helpful for the team as a whole.