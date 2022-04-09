The truth behind Call of Duty's alleged cheater remains a mystery after controversial polygraph test

Recently, an alleged Call of Duty: Warzone cheater was supposed to undergo a lie detector test live on stream, which would seemingly determine whether he was guilty of cheating in the game. However, the livestream ended on an abrupt note, leaving the result unknown.

The accused cheater, named ShiftyTV, was invited and tested at the Full Squad Gaming Studio in Los Angeles, which was supposed to prove if he was innocent or guilty in front of a live audience. The show was hosted by esports commentators Jake Lucky and Grady Rains.

However, the results of the test failed to appear in front of the public after an interruption.

How was the Call of Duty: Warzone cheater's fate going to be decided?

ShifyTV, the alleged Call of Duty: Warzone cheater was supposed to prove his innocence by playing on a fresh PC setup in the studio, away from the comfort of his home PC. The test would have showcased his performance in a different atmosphere, also serving as a direct comparison between his playstyles on two different PCs.

The test results of the test were supposed to be broadcast live. The test was conducted by John Grogan, a polygraph examiner who has conducted similar tests for Dr. Phil, Vanity Fair, and The Late Late Show with James Corden.

The announcement of the result was on the verge of becoming public when Grady Rains suddenly intervened to call for a break.

"Hold on hold on hold on, let's take a break. Let's take a break really quick. Let's take a break. Can we throw up a sign and take a break really quick?"

He urged the production team to pause the broadcast by transitioning it to a "be right back screen." However, the waiting screen failed to transition back to the live broadcast, ultimately ending the stream without notice.

Why was the Call of Duty: Warzone cheater's result not allowed to be declared?

Not only did the stream end abruptly, the VOD was also deleted by Full Squad Gaming. The results failed to appear in front of the public, while viewers who were watching the stream started to point out John Grogan's reputation in the polygraph community.

A retired FBI special agent named Jack Trimarco publicly declared Grogan a "polygraph parasite" way back in 2008. Jack Trimarco is another polygraph operator who regularly appeared on Dr. Phil before his death in 2018. He further continued that John Grogan was allegedly convicted of 26 cases of fraud.

Grogan invalidated the aforementioned claims and filed a defamation lawsuit against Trimarco in 2009, which was later settled out of court in the same year.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky At the end of the day I did not feel comfortable sharing those results and I think that was the right call. Thank you all so much who came out because beyond that big blunder that was so much fun for me. More important updates coming tomorrow. At the end of the day I did not feel comfortable sharing those results and I think that was the right call. Thank you all so much who came out because beyond that big blunder that was so much fun for me. More important updates coming tomorrow.

As the results were unknown, the alleged Call of Duty cheater, ShiftyTV, did not get a final verdict. However, players who have come across his gameplay in the past still have suspicions that he is a cheater, and the outcome would have served well to either prove or disprove the fact.

