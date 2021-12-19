The Vanishing of Ethan Carter is Epic Games Store's fourth free mystery game, and here's how to claim it

Epic Games Store’s fourth-day offering as part of their “15 days of free games” is The Vanishing of Ethan Carter. Along with the deep discounts offered by the sale and daily free games, gamers are having a wonderful holiday season, thanks to Epic Games Store.

First-person story-driven detective game The Vanishing of Ethan Carter is now available for free on Epic Games Store

The Vanishing of Ethan Carter is inspired by unusual fiction (and other tales of the macabre) from the early twentieth century. The game relies entirely on discovery and exploration to take its story forward.

This indie game was released back in 2014. The developer team, The Astronauts, has since released a redux version of the game, remastered with Unreal Engine 4, and VR release of the game in 2016. This Epic Games Store's offering features the UE4 remastered version of The Vanishing of Ethan Carter.

The game puts players in the shoes of an occult-minded detective Paul Prospero, who goes to Creek Valley to investigate the sudden disappearance of a boy named Ethan Carter. The atmosphere of the game world is masterfully crafted to induce a subliminal effect.

The game is only around four hours long, which means it’s entirely possible to play the game in one sitting. This is, in fact, the recommended way to play the game in order to absorb the story in one go.

How to claim The Vanishing of Ethan Carter from Epic Games Store

Players can claim and download The Vanishing of Ethan Carter from Epic Games Store via this link. However, users who have not yet registered an account in the Epic Games Store will have to sign up first.

The Vanishing of Ethan Carter, or any other game, can be claimed from the Epic Games Store web browser page without needing to install the launcher. However, the launcher needs to be installed in order to download and play the game.

Players should also note that The Vanishing of Ethan Carter will be available to claim for a full day until the next mystery title is unveiled at 9:30 PM IST/ 4:00 PM UTC, Dec 20, 2021.

More about Epic Games Store's 15-day free game giveaway

The first three free offerings were Shenmue 3, Neon Abyss, and Remnant: From the Ashes.

The free games are a great way to draw gamers to the platform, and it has been proven as a successful formula for Epic Games Store. The company has given away roughly 250 titles since its inception and many gamers have a sizeable library at the Epic Games Store just by picking up the sheer number of high-quality, free games.

