It doesn't come as too much of a secret that Leafy has had a torrid time on social media of late. First, his YouTube account was terminated, after which he switched over to Twitch. However, Twitch responded by banning him soon after as well. The charges against him were unsurprisingly with respect to harassing and bullying other content creators.

The YouTuber had earlier posted a series of 12 videos mocking and insulting Pokimane and her fans, which in turn led to his ousting from the platform. Furthermore, he admitted on one of his Twitch streams that his videos have been a bit too harsh of late.

Regardless, a majority of the internet condemned the decision to remove him, although there were quite a few people who appeared to celebrate it as well.

However, this has not stopped Leafy from getting into further controversies. Around a month ago, Leafy appeared to mock notable YouTuber Andrei Terbea through the following post. The YouTuber has 2.63 million subscribers on the platform, and regularly posts videos about various internet personalities. The tweet by Leafy led to a video response by the YouTuber.

The wasted potential of Leafy

In the video that you can see at the end of the article, the YouTuber can be seen explaining how Leafy’s enormous potential has been wasted due to recent events. He then went on to say that YouTube was not entirely wrong to ban him. He explained that he is the last person who wants to celebrate a fellow YouTuber’s deplatforming, but goes on to shed light on the reasons that prompted YouTube to make such a move.

Leafy was recently banned from YouTube

He explained that quite a few content creators have hailed the decision as the beginning of all of their downfalls. However, that might not be true. YouTube does not care about random internet drama, but has come under scrutiny in the past for not removing derogatory content which infringed people’s rights.

The platform does respond to it's sponsors’ demands, and content creators such as Pokimane, who Leafy had continuously generated hate against, were simply too lucrative to be ignored by YouTube.

Furthermore, he goes on to read YouTube’s updated harassment policy, which you can find here. The YouTuber explains that Leafy’s content over the past few months easily fell into the category of ‘harassment’, and that they simply did not have a choice but to terminate his account, especially considering that innumerable reports had already been filed against him.

After Leafy's ban, some people wanted Keemstar to be next on the list.

We also saw Leafy’s own voice clip, where he can be heard saying that he will only stop ‘once he gets banned’. Regardless, we went on to see a detailed analysis of all the reasons why Leafy, in truth, did warrant a termination.

Towards the end, we see the YouTuber conclude that Leafy’s recent antics have led him to a path of wasted potential. He says that the streamer could have gone on for years, making a lot more money, without putting in a lot of effort. However, that cannot happen now.

You can watch the entire video below.