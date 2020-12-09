Internet sensation Corpse Husband recently issued a word of caution to his fans, after he revealed that there are reportedly a slew of people who are impersonating him online.

In a recent tweet, the 23-year old YouTuber revealed that these impersonators are pretending to be him on games and apps and consequently using his name for their own personal gain.

I've said this a million times, but there are ALWAYS people impersonating me on games and apps and using it for personal gain. I get emails and DM's about it constantly.

If you ever want to know if someone is actually me, i'd be happy to DM you from one of my verified socials — CORPSE (@CORPSE_alt) December 8, 2020

As a result, Corpse Husband stated that he has been constantly receiving tons of e-mails and DM's about the same.

He went on to further add that he would be more than willing to DM people from his verified socials and proceeded to advise fans to be wary of any DM that was not sent from his official Twitter or Instagram handles:

No you didn't play with me on Among Us, no you didn't just talk to me on Omegle for 2 hours, no that's not me on Snapchat, no that's not me on VRChat. Please just ask them to verify by having "me" DM you on my verified Twitter or Insta, because none of them can do that. — CORPSE (@CORPSE_alt) December 8, 2020

It's quite unfortunate that Corpse Husband has to deal with such elements, who try to feed off the immense popularity that he has.

Soon after his tweets went viral, several of his fans extended support to him and proceeded to criticise these online impostors.

Fans react after Corpse Husband speaks about people impersonating him

The meteoric rise of Corpse Husband over the past few months has certainly been quite remarkable and nothing short of a fairytale.

From being broke just a few months back to donating thousands of dollars to charity recently, fortune has certainly favoured Corpse Husband of late, who is currently in the midst of a prolonged purple patch.

After attracting a significant amount of interest with his initial Horror narrations, his popularity reached a whole new level ever since he appeared on PewDiePie's stream a couple of months ago.

Since then, things have certainly been looking up for Corpse Husband, whose mysterious persona and deep distinguishable voice have transformed him into an overnight global sensation.

Be it for his infectious music or his wholesome Among Us streams alongside the likes of Sykkuno, Valkyrae, Pokimane and more, Corpse Husband is undoubtedly one of the biggest internet stars at the moment.

However, like any other famous personality, he too is often exposed to the perils of fame where most recently, he addressed the menace of online impersonators.

From Omegle to Snapchat, it appears that these dubious impostors seem to have penetrated multiple channels, with the hope of deceiving hopeful fans into thinking that they're interacting with Corpse Husband himself.

This however, is clearly not the case, as several fans backed up his recent advisory to stay cautious against such kind of impersonators:

all my homies hate impersonators — ʚ angel ɞ | #onlyhands (@cl3ar_am3thyst) December 8, 2020

you’re so sweet we love you — maliah :) (@maliahhhh) December 8, 2020

thank you for this — lia 🌧 (@alt_lia) December 8, 2020

:( i’m sorry that’s happening to u — chloe (@poutynights) December 8, 2020

can y’all just respect corpse? — Emily Bussell (@EmilyBussell6) December 8, 2020

you tell em — megan 🎄¹⁶ BLM (@mgkseavey) December 8, 2020

Sorry that happens to u :( wish u all the best — ew (@00nicolen00) December 8, 2020

i hate how people actually do that:(. it’s so sad to take advantage of someone’s name — || Brynn || (@http_corpsey) December 8, 2020

it’s sad people are taking advantage of stuff like this :( — daisy (@versegray) December 8, 2020

verified king shit right here — kp 🌱🌧 (@amnesiabuckyb) December 8, 2020

SO many people try to pretend to be you on Among Us and I know it causes me anxiety when I see it. Thank you for saying this — • ﾟ 。𝔻 𝕖 𝕤 ᶜ • . ﾟ (@x_despresso_x) December 8, 2020

As A fan of Corpse Husband I find this very upsetting that someone would impersonate him :/ If you are a fan doing this and know what he has gone through you wouldn't of done this sick thing. If you are someone Impersonating him I hope you realized what you have done https://t.co/53A7ySezqj — Chelsea Lawson (@Truchels) December 8, 2020

i’m sorry people do this. it’s insanely twisted and manipulative :( i hope you know we have your back, support you and trust you. It sucks when this happens, especially to those who are younger. We’re all here to have a good time and protect each other. 🖤 love you corpse — lillet lou who (@sqeedrun) December 8, 2020

Absolutely, thank you for keeping people safe!!! — Mara / Shmoopie (@ChaosIcon) December 8, 2020

In today's digital age of identity theft and catfishing, internet personalities often have to go the extra mile in order to safeguard themselves from such behaviour.

Keeping that in mind, Corpse Husband's recent word of caution was certainly appreciated by his fans, as they backed up their favourite YouTuber's plea for integrity.