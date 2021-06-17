"There was a problem parsing the package" error in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI): All you need to know

With Krafton releasing the Battlegrounds Mobile India early access version, players have flocked to the Google Play Store to get their hands on the game. Unfortunately for most users, all the beta slots were full within the first few hours, and they missed out on a chance to test the upcoming title.

To play Battlegrounds Mobile India, some players have used the game's APK and OBB files. They've also downloaded the game from TapTap. However, many of them are facing an error stating: "There was a problem parsing the package" when trying to install the game.

"There was a problem parsing the package" error while installing Battlegrounds Mobile India

Players will face this error when they try to install Battlegrounds Mobile India using the APK or any other third-party store like TapTap.

Some of the possible causes and fixes for the error have been listed below:

Incompatibility: This error occurs when players attempt to install files that are not compatible with the Android version of the device.

Corrupted or Incomplete APK: A corrupted or incomplete APK file is also among the probable causes of the parsing error.

Security issues: This error can also occur when users download applications from unknown sources and permission is required to install them and they haven't been provided.

Here are some of the possible fixes to the problem:

Many Android 9 users have encountered parsing errors when installing Battlegrounds Mobile India. In this case, they can use the files that are compatible with their device.

They can also use the link provided below:

Battlegrounds Mobile India download link for devices running on Android 9: Click here

Players can also redownload and reinstall the APK in case of this error to check if there is a corrupted or incomplete file. Additionally, it should enable the "Install from unknown source" option.

If none of these steps fix the problem, players can opt to download the game from the Google Play Store by joining the beta program or waiting for its release.

