How to download Battlegrounds Mobile India APK+OBB files on Android 9 devices

Indian PUBG Mobile fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Battlegrounds Mobile India. Fortunately for them, an official launch is expected soon since Early Access was made available to selected players earlier today.

Android users can currently download Battlegrounds Mobile India from the Google Play Store by joining the game's beta program. They can also download it using APK and OBB files.

Battlegrounds Mobile India download links for Android 9 users

Players who have devices with Android 10 and above can use this link to download Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Here are the links to the game's APK and OBB files for Android 9 users:

Battlegrounds Mobile India APK download link: Click here

Battlegrounds Mobile India OBB download link: Click here

Players with Android 9 devices can follow the steps given below to download and install Battlegrounds Mobile India using the APK file:

Step 1: Players should first download Battlegrounds Mobile India’s APK and OBB files from the download links provided above. The size of the APK file is 65 MB, while that of the OBB file is 638 MB.

Step 2: Once the files have been downloaded, players must enable the "Install from unknown source" option if they haven't done so previously.

Step 3: Players should then install the APK file. However, they shouldn’t open the game once the file has been installed.

Step 4: Players have to copy the OBB file to Android/OBB/com.pubg.imobile. If there is no folder with this name, they should create one.

Players have to download the Resource Packs

Step 5: Players should then open the game and select the preferred resource pack. The available options include:

Low-spec Resource Pack (379.6 MB)

HD Resource Pack (618.2 MB)

After the resource pack has been downloaded, players can log in to their accounts and enjoy playing Battlegrounds Mobile India on their devices.

Log in through the preferred method

Players can also use this detailed guide to recover their progress and inventory from their old PUBG Mobile account.

If a player faces a parsing error during the installation process, they can re-download the APK file and follow the steps given above again.

