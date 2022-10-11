“There’s going to be a portion” - Dream finally opens up about #HESUGLY trend following his viral face reveal video

On October 2, Minecraft sensation Clay "Dream" removed his all-too-familiar white smiley mask and revealed his real identity to more than 30 million fans, but he was soon met with several distasteful comments about his physical appearance as #HESUGLY began trending on the internet.

While the majority of his viewers, regardless of their relationship with Dream and his massive loyal fanbase, showered him with wholesome messages and appreciated the streamer for showing his face to the world after eight years, a few trolls flung insults, calling him ugly.

#HESUGLY trending on Twitter (Image via Twitter)

Despite receiving so many hateful comments, Dream appeared positive about the needless criticism and even revealed how numb he is to hate. In an interview with Bloomberg on October 9, the Minecraft fame finally opened up about the #HESUGLY Twitter trend following his viral face reveal YouTube video. He said:

"When you take that big of a pool, there’s going to be a portion.”

Dreams take on #HESUGLY trend on Twitter

During his most recent interview with Bloomberg, Dream touched on several topics regarding his viral face reveal. From receiving immense love from viewers in his latest YouTube video to talking about the face reveal in front of his fellow creators and streamers, he took the hate in good stride.

However, what piqued fans' interest the most was what Dream had to say about the hatred and rude comments that made enough noise to trend on Twitter following his official reveal. He stated:

"I got texted by so many friends of mine being like, ‘Are you OK?’ I was like, well, yeah, when you have 30 million eyeballs on you, a million, two million people are going to be making jokes or be mean or are not great people. When you take that big of a pool, there’s going to be a portion.”

The online personality even talked about the immense love he received during his first ever TwitchCon 2022 event. As it was his first ever in-person meeting with fans, he couldn't control his emotions:

"I went to my room and started bawling. I’d never felt this feeling before–happiness but with overwhelming ‘Wow, this is real, this is my life."

He even recalled the time he received a message from someone claiming to be a Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agent. Naturally, he thought it to be a mere joke and laughed it off. However, it in fact turned out to be an actual legal inquiry from the FBI.

Social media reacts to Dream's face reveal YouTube video

As expected, the YouTube video in which the largest Minecraft creator revealed his identity to the world has gone viral, as it sat at having over 38 million views and thousands of comments from viewers worldwide.

Sharing a wide spectrum of positivity, here's what fans had to say:

Fans reaction (Image via Dream/YouTube)

Fans reaction (Image via Dream/YouTube)

While the goal of trending #HESUGLY was to drag him down and demotivate him, Clay took the negativity really well. In fact, he even attended this year's TwitchCon event and was a member of the panel along with some of his close streamers and friends.

