“These people exist”: Helena reveals why she doesn’t translate Greek unban requests, and it’s shocking

Helena is a Twitch streamer with over 340K followers, and recently revealed why she doesn’t translate her Greek unban requests. In a recent livestream, the streamer showed her ban requests and highlighted a user in particular, who wrote a request in Greek.

The request was filled with rude language and insults, which Helena translated so her audience understood why she refuses to translate these on her stream. This resulted from seeing several rude unban requests and messages in Greek during the stream.

“These people exist. This Yamamoto is a human being, who, can you imagine his life? Can you imagine where he lives, what his situation is like, how he smells, how he smells, dude, oh my God.”

Twitch streamer Helena frustrated by rude unban requests

Over the course of this stream, Helena went through several Greek ban requests, and would quickly, quietly read through them, without translating what they said. She had gone through several unban requests written in Greek, and after a while paused to talk about why she doesn’t translate them.

“These Greek people, do you know what they’re saying? Can I read you like what a basic Greek person says? That’s why I’m denying them and not even reading them.”

Helena then picks the current unban request she’s on, and translates on the spot what the person said to get banned.

“‘Where are you, you dirty wh*re? Did you skip me? Did you skip me? Answer me you f*cking w*ore! Shut up and go take a b*****b from your ex-boyfriend, submissive piece of trash.’ I banned him. He says ‘Remove the ban you escort and b*tch so I can degrade you again and you ban me again filth.”

The streamer points out that as a Greek woman, she’s allowed to share opinions on other Greeks, and several Redditors came to comment on the clip. One said that Helena likely gave the banned user exactly what they wanted.

Others instead simply called the offending party a loser and left it at that.

On the topic of the streamer talking about the person’s looks and living situation, someone said they think that good-looking people tend to sexually harass people, which led to a few replies. One said that they probably do more in Twitch chat than in person.

There was some confusion on why someone would be that angry though, which led to an explanation about the Twitch streamer's ex-boyfriend.

Also Read Article Continues below

It is a streamer's decision reagarding who to ban or unban, but the streamer made it clear that many, if not all of her Green unban requests, came in a similar flavor to the one highlighted in the Twitch clip.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider