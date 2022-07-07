"These stuff are a part of the problem"- Battlefield 2042 community reacts to leaks about new cosmetic items

News about upcoming cosmetic items coming to Battlefield 2042 has been leaked online, and the community's reaction is mixed at best. Usually, fans don't care much about cosmetics, as they don't really impact the gameplay. Unfortunately, the existing reputation of the game for needless microtransactions has worked against the game, as fans want the developers to prioritize other areas of the game.

The fresh set of leaks comes from Temporyal, who has built a reputation for early reveals of Battlefield 2042 updates. Consequently, players and members of the Reddit community have reacted to the original post made by user u/FortniteKevin that showcased images from Temporyal's Twitter account. Players weren't shy about expressing what they thought. While some are curious about what's to come, others are dismayed by the priorities of DICE.

Battlefield 2042 community reacts to fresh leaks of upcoming cosmetics

One noticeable addition in the leaks is the legendary skin for Casper. One of the members of the community mentioned that Casper already has several legendary skins while many specialists haven't yet got one. This is a concern for most fans as Casper is one of the least played specialists, according to u/Charming-Hat-1865.

Weapons have been a major crunch in Battlefield 2042 as older entries in the franchise have had way more options than the latest game. While the cosmetics might satisfy some, many players are just hoping that DICE will add more weapons to the game.

What has irritated some fans is the fact that the new content will be coming only to the stores while the battle pass remains underwhelming. Many users have felt that there should be better rewards from the path, especially along the premium line.

Many players recalled that they also felt the same about the latest battle pass in Battlefield 2042. They believe that barring 10 cosmetic items, the rest of them are just filler content and shouldn't have been included.

While the new Exposure map is indeed a much-needed addition to the game, many believe that there should be more. Some fans feel that DICE should be making more maps rather than mere cosmetic items.

For some, the fascination with cosmetics when it comes to FPS games seems meaningless.

One player even feels that the skins have no harmony and don't fit well with the background of the game.

Some players are just tired at this point as DICE continues to release more and more skins. Instead, they want more weapons and maps that will not only add content but also variety to Battlefield 2042.

With so many cosmetic items, one fan believes that Battlefield 2042 is becoming like any other Call of Duty game.

Usually, cosmetics are not a problem. However, the situation is different when it comes to Battlefield games. There have been a few positives to the game since its launch, and players are angry that DICE is more bothered about cosmetics and specialist skins than genuine content.

