"They cancelled Rowling": Russian President remarks as the controversy surrounding JKR and Hogwarts Legacy continues 

Putin remarks about the controversy surrounding Rowling (Image via Sportskeeda)
Angshuman Dutta
FEATURED WRITER
Modified Mar 26, 2022 12:24 AM IST
Feature

J.K. Rowling's involvement with Hogwarts Legacy has always been a point of contention ever since the reveal trailer was shown in 2020. With last week's dedicated State of Play for the game, the controversy has once again kicked off as players decide if they should or should not play the game.

In his recent televised speech, Russian President Vladimir Putin also mentioned the West's cancelation of Rowling.

"It's impossible to imagine such a thing in our country"President Vladimir Putin uses J K Rowling as an example of Western cynicism and "cancel culture", which he says is currently being aimed at Russia.Latest on Ukraine: trib.al/OS2jRFJ📺 Sky 501 and YouTube https://t.co/TyH9lddC5k

Hogwarts Legacy has recently been mired in debates surrounding the moral dilemma of purchasing and playing the game.

The controversy stems from the Harry Potter author's stance regarding trans issues and her protracted defense of her comments. Players have been vigorously discussing their opinions on social media over the past week.

Editor's note: The quote in the title has been translated and may not accurately reflect the intended tone of the creator or speaker.

The controversy surrounding JKR has achieved international notoriety a week after Hogwarts Legacy gameplay reveal

Putin's remarks about the cancelation of JKR come on the heels of the debates that have been springing up on social media regarding the game and whether one should play it. Rowling later responded to Putin with a statement on Twitter showcasing solidarity with Ukraine.

Critiques of Western cancel culture are possibly not best made by those currently slaughtering civilians for the crime of resistance, or who jail and poison their critics. #IStandWithUkraine bbc.in/3tBRsED

With respect to the aforementioned debates, for some it is promoting Rowling irrespective of how little she is connected to the project. They contend that since it is her IP, it is almost impossible to celebrate or enjoy the world of Harry Potter without giving credence to her.

Rowling's transphobic stance has landed her in hot waters in recent years and her defense of it has further alienated a number of people.

yes, streaming hogwarts legacy will empower jk rowling. yes, even if you fundraise while doing it. you're platforming the intellectual property of harry potter, which is where jkr gets her cultural capital. if you denounce jkr, please be consistent and don't promote her stuff.
I have decided I don’t want to engage in the marketing of Hogwart’s Legacy, so I won’t. Instead, here’s a list of trans charities and ways to help in Texas. This will be the way I cover this game pre-release from now on. fanbyte.com/news/icymi-eve…
@breadwitchery @CauseImEd This! It’s not about whether or not she gets money from it, she trades on cultural relevancy and takes support for her work as support for her ideals.Also, the more the game succeeds, the more future things will be created in her world, the more power she is given to harm

For many of these players, the world of Harry Potter is a safe haven of diversity and love. They believe that the wizarding world has touched countless lives and continues doing so, which makes it bigger than its author.

For them, purchasing the game is out of their desire to experience life in Hogwarts and to appreciate the developers who have put in years to make it.

I don’t know who needs to hear this but It’s ok to not be a fan of JK Rowling and still be excited for Hogwarts Legacy or anything Harry Potter related
This has been my most popular tweet ever aparently. Had a ton of discussions under it today. I'm surprised. I'm Changing who can reply now so ppl can calm down. I support trans people, and I will be buying this game day one, it's so much bigger than JK at this point.
@HesMiniscule I won't judge people for wanting to play it. I think Rowing is a POS for delegitimizing trans folks, but I understand the initial impact the books had. I was one of them and I was with every release of each book. It's a happy place and she can't taint it.

Others have also pointed out the double standards of many players who are raising a hue and a cry regarding the title, while effectively using products from companies with problematic practices. The debate on social media has been raging with multiple opinions and it does not look like it will end soon.

A comment on the game (Image via thatoldgamerguy, Twitter)
A comment thread on the game (Image via thatoldgamerguy, Twitter)
Hogwarts Legacy is gearing up to be one of the biggest games of the year, with countless HP fans impatiently waiting for Holiday 2022 to arrive. The game will be set in the unexplored era of late 1800s as it brings a fresh new adventure for players to embark on.

Spells have power on their own but against your enemies, work best in combination. #HogwartsLegacy https://t.co/SsogXek9wD

In Hogwarts Legacy, players will don the mantle of a fifth-year student at Hogwarts. They will get to customize their witch or wizard, choose their House, attend classes and perfect their magical abilities.

Their journey will lead them to uncover the mystery of Ancient Magic against the backdrop of an impending goblin uprising.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
More from Sportskeeda
