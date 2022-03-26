"They cancelled Rowling": Russian President remarks as the controversy surrounding JKR and Hogwarts Legacy continues 

J.K. Rowling's involvement with Hogwarts Legacy has always been a point of contention ever since the reveal trailer was shown in 2020. With last week's dedicated State of Play for the game, the controversy has once again kicked off as players decide if they should or should not play the game.
In his recent televised speech, Russian President Vladimir Putin also mentioned the West's cancelation of Rowling.
Hogwarts Legacy has recently been mired in debates surrounding the moral dilemma of purchasing and playing the game.
The controversy stems from the Harry Potter author's stance regarding trans issues and her protracted defense of her comments. Players have been vigorously discussing their opinions on social media over the past week.
Editor's note: The quote in the title has been translated and may not accurately reflect the intended tone of the creator or speaker.
The controversy surrounding JKR has achieved international notoriety a week after Hogwarts Legacy gameplay reveal
Putin's remarks about the cancelation of JKR come on the heels of the debates that have been springing up on social media regarding the game and whether one should play it. Rowling later responded to Putin with a statement on Twitter showcasing solidarity with Ukraine.
With respect to the aforementioned debates, for some it is promoting Rowling irrespective of how little she is connected to the project. They contend that since it is her IP, it is almost impossible to celebrate or enjoy the world of Harry Potter without giving credence to her.
Rowling's transphobic stance has landed her in hot waters in recent years and her defense of it has further alienated a number of people.
For many of these players, the world of Harry Potter is a safe haven of diversity and love. They believe that the wizarding world has touched countless lives and continues doing so, which makes it bigger than its author.
For them, purchasing the game is out of their desire to experience life in Hogwarts and to appreciate the developers who have put in years to make it.
Others have also pointed out the double standards of many players who are raising a hue and a cry regarding the title, while effectively using products from companies with problematic practices. The debate on social media has been raging with multiple opinions and it does not look like it will end soon.
Hogwarts Legacy is gearing up to be one of the biggest games of the year, with countless HP fans impatiently waiting for Holiday 2022 to arrive. The game will be set in the unexplored era of late 1800s as it brings a fresh new adventure for players to embark on.
In Hogwarts Legacy, players will don the mantle of a fifth-year student at Hogwarts. They will get to customize their witch or wizard, choose their House, attend classes and perfect their magical abilities.
Their journey will lead them to uncover the mystery of Ancient Magic against the backdrop of an impending goblin uprising.
